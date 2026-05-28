The No. 1 Recruit in the Country Is Set to Visit LSU

Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster will make an official visit to LSU this weekend. He's currently committed to Texas Tech as the No. 1defensive linman in the class of 2027 and the No. 6 recruit in America.

The Tigers are hopeful to get the top-ranked recruit to flip his commitment to Baton Rouge. Brewster is already expressing his interest in LSU, telling Geaux247 that he "can't wait to be around Lane Kiffin."

The recruit brings a lot to the table as an elite defensive asset. Brewster could add to LSU's already impressive defensive line, if the Tigers can secure the commitment flip.

Top-ranked Talent

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers safety Dashawn Spears (10) celebrates with Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Patrick Payton (6) first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's no surprise Brewster is at the top of the list for his position in the class of 2027. The 6'3 302-pound recruit out of Cedar Hill, TX, is a talented addition for any football program, being an elite resource on both sides of the ball.

His high school is highlighted by his explosive front-line defender skills with 14 solo tackles from his 16 total tackles in his sophomore year, while also holding an impressive two-way stat line as a short-yard rusher.

During the five games he contributed his offensive skills to in his junior season, Brewster rushed for 142 yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 10.9 yards per carry. He's not just explosive as a lineman, but can be utilized on both the offense and defense.

If he decides to switch over and join the Tigers, his defensive talent, side by side with the No. 1 defensive lineman for the class of 2026, Lamar Brown, can make LSU's defense one of the most dangerous in college football.

How to Flip The Committment

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The highly desired recruit has been committed to Texas Tech since October 4, 2025, after receiving an offer from them in May of 2024. The Raiders were the first to reach out to the talented recruit and offer him a scholarship.

Now, Texas Tech is just one of the many offers Brewster has received, with top-ranked football programs such as Indiana, Miami, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M having also put in their offers, alongside many others.

Brewster just recently made an official visit in April to Bloomington to see the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championships, the Indiana Hoosiers. The following weekend, Brewster had an official visit to SMU after being offered by the Mustangs in January of 2025.

LSU is his next stop, visiting Baton Rouge alongside four recruits in the class of 2027, including No. 1 wide receiver Easton Royal, a current Texas commit. Lane Kiffin and his team must work closely with these top-tier recruits this weekend to see a dual commitment from the two.

Kiffin's one step ahead, as Brewster is already anticipating getting to know him this weekend. That kind of influence is critical for LSU to take its defense to the next level, one recruit at a time.

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