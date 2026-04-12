Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Major Commitment From Top Guard Jada Williams

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the coaching staff landing a commitment from Iowa State guard Jada Williams on Sunday evening.

Williams, a former five-star and McDonald’s All-American out of high school, signed with the Arizona Wildcats where she became a Freshman All-Pac 12 selection prior to her time with the Cyclones.

The 5-foot-6 guard joined the Cyclones this past season where she pieced together averages of 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game - earning her First-Team All-Big 12 honors.

A dynamic guard that has become one of the top passers at the collegiate level, Williams' mark of 7.7 assists ranked No. 3 in the NCAA last season where she immediately fills the void of Jada Richard following her departure.

LSU has now landed a pair of commitments via the Transfer Portal with Williams joining Florida Gators bucket-getter Laila Reynolds.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to coach Laila,” Mulkey said. “Our goals for next season align making it the perfect fit. Her skill set paired with three years of SEC experience will be a huge asset to our team.”

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal: Jada Williams.



The All-Big 12 guard averaged 15.3 PPG + 7.7 APG this past season for the Cyclones.



Now, one of the top guards in America is Baton Rouge bound.



Massive get for Mulkey and Co. pic.twitter.com/sa8bu9lRoB — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 12, 2026

Reynolds makes her way to Baton Rouge from Florida where she spent the last three seasons with the Gators.

The talented guard finished her junior campaign in Gainesville averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field.

LSU continues attacking the free agent market as Mulkey looks to reconstruct her roster via the Transfer Portal with a chance to make a splash on the recruiting trail.

"I'm not retiring. I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off, go see my grandchildren, who actually flew in and got in late and didn't even see the game. But I'll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel," Mulkey said after the program's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

"But there is no retiring. I think that's used a lot in recruiting. I think as we get older, as coaches, they want to say how much longer is she going to be in the game? I'm going to be in this game unless LSU fires me, okay, until I can't put a product on that floor that's competitive or my health fails me."

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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