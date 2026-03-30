Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Lose Elite Five-Star Guard to Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers guard Divine Bourrage is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season with Kim Mulkey's program, according to On3 Sports.

Bourrage signed with the LSU Tigers as a five-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where she averaged 2.1 points per game as a true freshman across the 2025-26 season.

LSU inked the No. 1 Recruiting Class in the 2025 cycle with Bourrage emerging as a headliner alongside Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, and Bella Hines with the newcomers making a strong impression across their first seasons with the program.

But Bourrage struggled to crack the rotation as a freshman where she will now explore options elsewhere once the Transfer Portal opens for business on April 7.

LSU will be active in the free agent market once again with Mulkey and Co. eyeing another strong haul in order to reconstruct the roster with Flau'jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner, among others, set to depart.

"I'm not retiring. I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off, go see my grandchildren, who actually flew in and got in late and didn't even see the game. But I'll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel," Mulkey said after the program's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

BREAKING: LSU’s Divine Bourrage plans to enter the transfer portal, her agents @JarvisJones1000 and Pat Foley told @On3.



The 5-11 freshman averaged 2.1 ppg this season and was previously a 5-star recruit.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/aFJKXshOnb — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 30, 2026

"But there is no retiring. I think that's used a lot in recruiting. I think as we get older, as coaches, they want to say how much longer is she going to be in the game? I'm going to be in this game unless LSU fires me, okay, until I can't put a product on that floor that's competitive or my health fails me."

Now, Bourrage is the first domino to fall in the NCAA Transfer Portal as the offseason begins for Mulkey and Co. with several staff changes set to occur for the program.

LSU saw assistant coach Gary Redus II accept the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' head coaching gig where he brought LSU assistant Daphne Mitchell with him.

Heading into the offseason, LSU will now look to reconstruct the roster while bring in multiple staffers amid a pivotal stretch in Baton Rouge.

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