Elite LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes Target Raves About Visit With Lane Kiffin

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney made his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program intensifies its pursuit.

Sweeney, the No. 3 EDGE in America, has cruised up the rankings in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple powerhouse programs fighting for his commitment this offseason.

That includes Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the coaching staff making its presence felt for the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder out of Maryland.

Sweeney has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among several others, with evaluators salivating at his potential moving forward.

"Long-levered edge defender with some natural twitch that can dip and build speed as he turns the corner. On the lighter side now, but has a very projectable frame with his 35-inch arms and should eventually be able to carry 255 pounds or so," 247Sports wrote of Sweeney.

"Tends to win with effort and energy as he crosses tackles and cycles his way into rush paths. Improved strength between sophomore and junior campaigns, but still needs to find some shuck power as he can struggle to disengage once opponents get a hold of him. Active in pursuit and will look to clean up the trash while patrolling the cleat line."

Now, it's the LSU Tigers that are surging for the Maryland native with defensive line coach Sterling Lucas running point guard in the recruitment - developing a strong relationship with Sweeney across his time on the prep scene.

The five-star defender arrived in Baton Rouge on Friday night to enjoy his multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers coaching staff where he had time to continue building his bond with Lucas, Kiffin and the rest of the assistant coaching pool.

As the coveted prospect continues working through his recruitment, the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Maryland Terrapins, among others, are emerging as serious threats amid a pivotal stretch this offseason.

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