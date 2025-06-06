Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Set to Host Top-10 Prospect in America for Visit
Frisco (Tex.) Liberty five-star forward Jacy Abii is down to 10 schools as she locks in on her recruitment process this summer.
Abii, a Top-10 prospect in America, has Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers firmly on her radar as she navigates a critical offseason in her recruitment.
The talented 6-foot-3 forward has received offers from the "Who's Who" of college basketball; including the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns and UCLA Bruins, among several others.
Now, she's beginning to make moves in on her recruitment process with both unofficial and official visits being set in stone.
Abii is coming off of an official visit with the hometown TCU Horned Frogs at the end of April and has now locked in multiple visits to round out the year.
But prior to solidifying the official visit schedule, Abii has narrowed her finalists to 10 schools with the LSU Tigers joining TCU, North Carolina, UCLA, Duke, Notre Dame, Texas, Tennessee, UConn and South Carolina.
With visits to TCU and North Carolina in the rearview mirror, the coveted five-star prospect has her sights set on other contenders on her radar.
Abii will officially visit the LSU Tigers this upcoming fall and also has official visits set with likes of the Duke Blue Devils and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, set to receive visits.
Mulkey and the Tigers have already hosted Abii for an unofficial visit during her prep career, but with her senior campaign inching closer, she's all-in on her recruiting process.
247Sports Evaluation of Abii: "Abii's game is continuing to grow and evolve as she matures into her frame. She provided the USA Basketball 17-and-Under roster with frontcourt depth and another talented option capable of controlling the paint.
"Abii's unique blend of size and mobility should translate well to the international game. She was able to make the impact needed to affect the game defensively and deliver optimal production.
"Unfortunately, Abii suffered a significant lower leg injury as the summer concluded, which will likely sideline her for the duration of the 2024-25 school season."
Abii has now recovered from a torn ACL she suffered last offseason (2024) and is preparing to get back to her old ways heading into the 2025-26 season.
LSU, South Carolina, TCU, Texas and North Carolina, among several others, are beginning to make noise in her recruitment process.
