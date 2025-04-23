Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Set to Return Flau'Jae Johnson for Next Season
LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson continues a busy offseason after leading Kim Mulkey's Tigers to an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
From going on tour for her music career to contemplating the 2025 WNBA Draft, the junior All-American has juggled a busy schedule since the program's loss in Spokane last month.
Johnson had multiple decisions to make during the month of April: Would she enter the 2025 WNBA Draft? Would she enter the NCAA Transfer Portal? Would she return to LSU?
Now, following an exclusive interview with Front Office Sports, Johnson has confirmed her decision to return to Baton Rouge for her senior campaign.
“I’m coming back to LSU,” Johnson said. “There wasn’t really any contemplation. There were conversations I wanted to have with coach Mulkey because this is my last year.
"I definitely want to win, but I want to make sure I’m being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA. Trying to find out how I can make that happen this year. I want to be as prepared as possible.”
Johnson understands the expectations heading into her final collegiate season. She's already been revealed as the No. 5 overall prospect for the 2026 WNBA Draft, but knows what must be accomplished during the 2025-26 season.
“It’s going to be me, allowing Coach Mulkey to coach the hell out of me,” Johnson said of next season. “Just so everybody else falls in line.
"I’m going to have to be the one to take that to show an example, this is the standard here. I’m ready to do that. I wasn’t ready to do that in my previous years. Now, I know what it takes.”
Johnson also added in her exclusive interview that she has goals of playing the point guard position for the program next season.
She's exhausted an impressive usage percentage already, but has goals of playing the point for Mulkey's program next season.
It's set the stage for an intriguing season in Baton Rouge with Mulkey receiving one more season with a player she's stated she's "forever indebted to."
It's no secret Johnson jumpstarted the Kim Mulkey era in Baton Rouge after becoming the first McDonald's All-American to sign with her once she took the gig.
Mulkey, time and time again, has expressed her appreciation for Johnson and the love she has for her All-American guard.
"I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau'Jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU," Mulkey said following the 2025-26 season.
"So she jump-started our program, really. And then the portal helped us. We brought in Angel and lots of other players. But Flau'Jae was a high school All-American and we got her. So I'm forever indebted to Flau'Jae Johnson."
