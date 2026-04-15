Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Should Be in Mix for This Florida Gators Transfer

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the coaching staff in Baton Rouge keeping tabs on the top free agents in the market.

Once the window opened for business last week, the LSU roster took a hit with the likes of starting point guard Jada Richard, Bella Hines, Kailyn Gilbert, and Divine Bourrage officially entering their names in the Transfer Portal.

But Mulkey and Co. quickly pivoted with a pair of star-studded additions that provide the program with instant impact players.

Iowa State point guard Jada Williams is Baton Rouge bound after putting pen to paper with Mulkey and the LSU Tigers following an impressive visit to campus this past weekend - wasting no time in signing with the program.

Williams is coming off of a strong 2025-26 season in Ames after putting together averages of 15.3 points and 7.7 assists per game for the Cyclones - now heading to Baton Rouge for her final season.

Courtesy of Jada Williams via X.

Along with Williams, LSU also added Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds to the Transfer Portal haul as the first signee - providing the program with a talented bucket-getter.

A rising senior, Reynolds finished her junior season in Gainesville averaging 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

But LSU may not be done with Florida Gators transfers.

LSU legacy Me'Arah O'Neal revealed her intentions this week of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the last two seasons with the Florida program.

O'Neal, the daughter of LSU icon Shaquille O'Neal, has entered the portal with a "do-not-contact" tag attached to her name - where she will control her transfer process.

BREAKING: Florida’s Me’Arah O’Neal plans to enter the transfer portal, her representative at @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT told @On3.



The 6-4 sophomore averaged 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.4 spg and 1.4 bpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/GMiRqK2vzP — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 14, 2026

The productive forward suited up in 35 games as a freshman in 2024-25 while making 8 starts - averaging 13.8 minutes a night with 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

As a sophomore, O’Neal took on a greater role where her production increased dramatically across the 2025-26 season.

A 33-game starter, O’Neal played 25.1 minutes per game while putting together averages 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Now, the LSU Tigers could look to get involved here for the talented SEC transfer with clear LSU Tigers ties as she navigates her Transfer Portal process.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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