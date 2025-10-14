Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Trending for Five-Star Target, Top-Ranked Recruit
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star prospect Lola Lampley made her way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for a multi-day stay with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.
Lampley, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Kansas Jayhawks, among several others, across her prep career as her rise in the 2026 cycle continues.
The 6-foot-2 power forward was originally down to five schools in the spring with Florida State, UCLA, Duke, Mississippi State and North Carolina State making the cut, but an offer from the LSU Tigers quickly shook up her process.
After Mulkey and Co. dished out an offer to Lampley in May, the LSU Tigers jumped firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in America.
Lampley impressed on the travel ball circuit this past offseason with the LSU coaching staff checking in on multiple occasions for the highly-touted recruit.
“Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood,” 247Sports' Brandon Clay wrote. “She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months. Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique.”
LSU is pushing all the right buttons in this one as she navigates her process, but other programs remain heavy-hitters with the South Carolina Gamecocks expected to host Lampley during the weekend of Oct. 16 followed by a trip to Knoxville to see the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 30.
But the LSU Tigers are coming in hot for Lampley, sources familiar with Lampley's recruitment tell LSU Tigers On SI. Mulkey and Co. are trending for the No. 1 overall prospect in Indiana.
She's the No. 15 overall prospect in America and the No. 5 rated power forward in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as she begins evaluating the contenders in her process this year.
The LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical recruiting stretch with Mulkey and Co. bringing in a slew of priority prospects for visits to Baton Rouge where Lampley was accompanied by the No. 3 overall prospect in the nation, Jerzy Robinson, this past weekend.
Now, all eyes are on Lampley with the LSU Tigers looking to get the five-star prospect to shut things down and make a decision sooner rather than later.
