The Early Betting Lines: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 Matchup
No. 11 (5-1, 1-1 SEC) will hit the road to Nashville in Week 8 for a clash against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores for a critical SEC showdown.
After bouncing back and taking home a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, all focus turns to the Vanderbilt Commodores next weekend.
"Now, we got to put it together. It’s not good enough to say, ‘Hey, we’ve arrived.’ We certainly have not," Brian Kelly said on Saturday.
"And we’ve got to do some things better on defense as well. You know, some coverage things, some fits."
The early betting lines have been revealed ahead of Week 8 at Vanderbilt with the Bayou Bengals entering the clash as underdogs on the road.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: FirstBank Stadium - Nashville (Tenn.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Vanderbilt Commodores: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +1.5 (-118)
- Vanderbilt: -1.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- LSU: -110
- Vanderbilt: -110
Total
- Over 44.5 (-105)
- Under 44.5 (-115)
LSU enters the Week 8 matchup as 1.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Nashville.
Brian Kelly's Take: Improvement Shown in Week 7
"I was pleased with some things that we did that we have not been doing. We ran the ball with more effectiveness and got the ball to Trey’Dez Green," Kelly said. "I was pleased about that.”
“But, certainly, you can’t get down on the one-yard line three times and come up with three points. And I think we all know that. But what I loved was our compete. I loved the way our guys competed for four quarters; our fans stayed in there with us.
"Look, it is what it is. Find a way to win, and tonight we found a way to win, even though we had some mistakes out there that could, at some time, be catastrophic, and we’re going to have to eliminate them. But, the bottom line is, I’m glad the way the kids competed today.”
