Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Climbs Up, Oklahoma Sooners Drop in Rankings
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers survived an upset scare on Saturday night in Death Valley after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks 20-10 in a Week 7 SEC clash.
After falling to the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 prior to last week's open date, the Bayou Bengals are back in the win column with the program remaining in the College Football Playoff picture.
"I was pleased with some things that we did that we have not been doing. We ran the ball with more effectiveness and got the ball to Trey’Dez Green," Kelly said. "I was pleased about that.”
“But, certainly, you can’t get down on the one-yard line three times and come up with three points. And I think we all know that. But what I loved was our compete. I loved the way our guys competed for four quarters; our fans stayed in there with us."
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green stole the show in Baton Rouge after hauling in eight receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown after a career-night to lift the Tigers to a win.
Now, the Bayou Bengals are back on the map with a win while cruising inside the Top-10 of the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
"Now, we got to put it together. It’s not good enough to say, ‘Hey, we’ve arrived.’ We certainly have not," Brian Kelly said on Saturday.
"And we’ve got to do some things better on defense as well. You know, some coverage things, some fits."
The Associated Press has revealed the updated Top-25 on Sunday after a chaotic week in college football. Where did the LSU Tigers land?
The Updated AP Top-25 Poll: Week 8 Edition
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Miami Hurricanes
3. Indiana Hoosiers
4. Texas A&M Aggies
5. Ole Miss Rebels
6. Alabama Crimson Tide
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
8. Oregon Ducks
9. Georgia Bulldogs
10. LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers are back in the Top-10 after a critical Week 7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium - setting the stage for a Top-25 matchup against Vanderbilt next Saturday.
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
14. Oklahoma Sooners
15. BYU Cougars
16. Missouri Tigers
17. Vanderbilt Commodores
18. Virginia Cavaliers
19. South Florida Bulls
20. USC Trojans
21. Texas Longhorns
22. Memphis Tigers
23. Utah Utes
24. Cincinnati Bearcats
25. Nebraska Cornhuskers
No. 10 LSU will square off against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 with all eyes on what will be a Top-25 matchup at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville (Tenn.)
