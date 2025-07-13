Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Visit Five-Star Prospect for Check In
Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence Central five-star Lola Lampley remains one of the top prospects in America as she navigates the AAU circuit this summer.
Lampley, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Duke Blue Devils and Kansas Jayhawks across her prep career.
The 6-foot-2 power forward was originally down to five schools in the spring with the Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins, Duke Blue Devils, Mississippi State Bulldogs and North Carolina State Wolfpack making the cut.
But after extending an offer to Lampley in May, the LSU Tigers are now firmly in the mix for one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Lampley has impressed on the travel ball circuit this offseason with the LSU coaching staff getting a firsthand look once again on Sunday.
It's another opportunity for the LSU Tigers staff to evaluate the No. 5 rated power forward in America as the program continues piecing together the 2026 Recruiting Class.
LSU is pushing all the right buttons in this one as she navigates her process after getting in the mix following Lampley revealing a top-five list.
Lampley has locked in an official visit with Mulkey and the LSU Tigers for Oct. 9, according to On3 Sports.
She's the No. 18 overall prospect in America and the No. 5 rated power forward in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as she begins evaluating the contenders in her process this year.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Lampley is a major factor both inside and outside on the hardwood. She is a capable scoring option, especially within 15 feet.
"Lampley, who was a member of the USA Basketball 17-and-Under team, has taken a major step forward in her game over the last 12 months.
"Her ability to serve in multiple roles as a scoring presence and a defensive stalwart makes her unique."
