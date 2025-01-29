Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Visit No. 5 Player in America for Check-in
Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley remains the top priority for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Bradley, the No. 5 overall prospect in her class, stands at 6-foot-5 with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball battling it out for her services.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
She's just a few hours down the road with the Tigers utilizing the hometown sell to their advantage during the recruiting process.
On Tuesday, Mulkey and LSU assistant coach Kaylin Rice hit the road to visit with Bradley once again while watching her Oak Grove squad take the floor for a district matchup.
Bradley has received an offer from the Tigers along with prized programs such as Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after receiving the call over the summer.
But LSU is doing its due diligence here. Along with multiple face-to-face converrsations, the program has allowed Bradley to come visit for game days to soak in the atmosphere of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It'll be a battle for the No. 1 player in Louisiana, but Mulkey doesn't swing and miss in the Bayou State after signing Mikaylah Williams, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, and Jada Richard, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU did not take a player from Louisiana in the 2025 class after electing to sign a quartet of five-star prospects in Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Bella Hines.
In the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Louisiana doesn't have a player rated in the ESPN60 to this point, but it remains early in the process.
Now, focus remains in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Bradley the Louisiana gem Mulkey and the Tigers are turning up the heat for.
LSU's most recent 2025 Signing Class has stolen headlines as the top-ranked class in America with a pair of McDonald's All-Americans set to head to Baton Rouge over the summer.
The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game Selections:
Grace Knox: No. 4 Overall Player in America
As a freshman Knox averaged 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds to help lead Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas to the NIAA 5A semifinals.
After missing her sophomore season with an injury, Knox transferred to Etiwanda High School in Los Angeles where she averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as a junior, leading the team to a national championship and the California Open Division So-Cal Region California State Championship.
With her size coupled with her versatile skillset, Knox has the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint.
“I would say I chose LSU because, for one I know Coach Mulkey can develop me for the next level as I saw her do at Baylor and recently at LSU,” Knox said. “I love the culture on and off the court which set it apart from the other schools mostly. Of course, there’s great branding opportunities at LSU as well. Lastly, I feel like on the visit I felt the genuineness and passion in the coaching staff. There didn’t seem to be an awkward moment and could see myself thriving at LSU next year.”
“Grace is gifted with an incredible ability to rebound,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her tenacity on the boards combined with her all-around offensive skill set make her a tough matchup. We look forward to Grace having an immediate impact on our team and are excited to see all that she accomplishes at LSU.”
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 7 Overall Player in America
Johnson is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school sports. In three seasons, Johnson has three KHSAA state championships, three Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year honors and she earned a gold medal with the Team USA U18 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup team.
Throughout her first three high school seasons, Johnson averaged 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman, 22.5 points and 8.8 rebounds as a sophomore and 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior.
ADVERTISING
“I chose to play for Coach Mulkey at LSU because I know she knows what it takes to get to the top,” Johnson said. “LSU feels like home away from home.”
“ZaKiyah brings size and athleticism to our backcourt,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her versatility is a huge part of her game. From scoring to rebounding and defending she can affect the game in a variety of ways! Tiger fans are going to love the energy and winning tradition ‘Z’ brings to the PMAC!”
LSU Women’s Basketball Signing Class
Divine Bourrage: No. 12 ESPN, No. 7 On3, No. 9 Prospects Nation, No. 7 247Sports, No. 11 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Bella Hines: No. 30 ESPN, No. 24 On3, No. 26 Prospects Nation, No. 24 247Sports, No. 35 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 13 ESPN, No. 4 On3, No. 4 Prospects Nation, No. 12 247Sports, No. 8 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Grace Knox: No. 6 ESPN, No. 13 On3, No. 15 Prospects Nation, No. 11 247 Sports, No. 7 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
More LSU News:
LSU Adds Commitments From Seven Top-100 Transfers in the Portal
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.