Kim Mulkey Reveals Definitive Statement Amid LSU Women's Basketball Losing Assistant

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program set to make multiple key moves to both the staff and roster.

After suffering a Sweet 16 exit following a loss to the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament, Mulkey reiterated her belief in LSU, her future with the program, and what to expect this offseason.

"I'm not retiring. I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off, go see my grandchildren, who actually flew in and got in late and didn't even see the game. But I'll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel," Mulkey said after the program's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

"But there is no retiring. I think that's used a lot in recruiting. I think as we get older, as coaches, they want to say how much longer is she going to be in the game? I'm going to be in this game unless LSU fires me, okay, until I can't put a product on that floor that's competitive or my health fails me."

Mulkey lost a pair of coveted assistant coaches this offseason once Gary Redus II accepted the head coaching position at Rutgers followed by Daphne Mitchell following him to join the Scarlet Knights.

Courtesy of Gary Redus via X.

Now, LSU has a pair of staff roles open for Mulkey where the program seemingly filled one earlier this week once Tennessee assistant Gabe Lazo was introduced in a release via LSU Women's Basketball.

“Gabe will be an outstanding addition to our staff,” Mulkey said in a release from LSU. “He has been an invaluable member of two SEC staffs with an unbelievable ability to teach the game and recruit the best players in the country.

"Gabe will impact our program at the highest level, and his unmatched work ethic will lead to great results on the court and on the recruiting trail. It doesn’t matter if Gabe is out recruiting or coaching on the floor because the contributions he will make toward our program will be significant.”

But fast forward to Saturday and Lazo was introduced as the next head coach of the UCF Knights where Mulkey revealed a statement to the Baton Rouge Advocate after the move.

Eventful week for Gabe Lazo. UCF fired Sytia Messer two days after he signed his LSU term sheet, so things changed quickly for him.



Kim Mulkey to @theadvocatebr: 'I'm so happy for Gabe." https://t.co/upMaMXjw30 — Reed Darcey (@byreeddarcey) April 4, 2026

It's back to the drawing board for the LSU Tigers with Mulkey and Co. now set to make a pair of hires to the staff in Baton Rouge along with focus set to shift towards the NCAA Transfer Portal next week.

LSU will lose Flau'jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner, among others, with the Tigers set to add multiple newcomers to the roster this offseason.

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