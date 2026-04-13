Kim Mulkey Reveals Definitive Statement on LSU WBB's Addition of Jada Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball and Coach Kim Mulkey announced the addition of senior point guard Jada Williams on Monday for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

“Jada is a veteran point guard who is more than ready to run the show here in Baton Rouge,” Mulkey said. “She has the ability to create opportunities for teammates but also score at all three levels. Jada plays with an infectious energy that Tiger fans will love.”

Williams joins the LSU roster after spending her junior season at Iowa State, averaging 15.3 points, 7.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. In 32 games played and started in Ames, Williams earned All-Big 12 First-Team honors for her performance throughout her third collegiate season.

She ranked in the top five nationally in both assists (246) and assists per game (7.7). Williams also finished the season ranked in the top 20 for assist/turnover ratio (2.22). The 5-8 point guard posted the second-best Iowa State single-season mark for assists previously set in the 2021-22 season.

Williams finished 25 contests with double-figure scoring, including each of the last 14 games, which included an NCAA Tournament berth. She had never recorded a collegiate double-double prior to her time with the Cyclones and she closed her third collegiate season with eight. She put up career highs in points (44), rebounds (10), and assists (14).

Before arriving at Iowa State, she played in Tucson with the Arizona Wildcats for two seasons. As a sophomore, Williams appeared and started in 30 games while leading the team in scoring with a 12.7 average per contest. She scored in double figures on 23 occasions.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal: Jada Williams.



The All-Big 12 guard averaged 15.3 PPG + 7.7 APG this past season for the Cyclones.



Now, one of the top guards in America is Baton Rouge bound.



Massive get for Mulkey and Co. pic.twitter.com/sa8bu9lRoB — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 12, 2026

In her freshman year, Williams appeared in 34 games with 28 starts, logging 1,012 minutes, which ranked third in Arizona’s program history. She recorded 16 double figure scoring games, leading the Wildcats in scoring six times.

The Kansas City, Missouri native had an impressive prep career at La Jolla Country Day School in San Diego. Williams was a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and a member of the inaugural Nike Hoops Summit Team. She was a four-year captain and earned Most Valuable Player or Co-MVP status in all four seasons of her high school career.

Williams played in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game with current LSU players Mikaylah Williams, MiLaysia Fulwiley and recent signee Laila Reynolds. Jada was a member of the West team with Mikaylah, while Fulwiley and Reynolds occupied the East roster.

With Jada’s addition, LSU’s upcoming roster will feature eight McDonald’s All-Americans.

Williams was a three-time all-conference, all-district and all-state honoree. Additionally, she represented the United States and won gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

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