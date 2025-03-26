Kim Mulkey's Staff, LSU Women's Basketball Hosts No. 5 Ranked Player in America
Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley was back in Baton Rouge over the weekend to check in with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers staff for the program's Round of 32 NCAA Tournament matchup against Florida State.
Bradley, the No. 1 rated player in Louisiana, is the top priority for Mulkey and the Tigers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as she navigates a rigorous recruitment process.
The Bayou State star is the No. 5 overall prospect in her class with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball battling it out for her services.
It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.
Bradley, a 6-foot-5 forward that has dominated Louisiana competition across her two seasons on the high school scene, is coming off of an impressive sophomore campaign.
She's just a few hours down the road with the Tigers utilizing the hometown sell to their advantage during the recruiting process.
In early March, LSU assistant coach Kaylin Rice hit the road to visit with Bradley once again while watching her Oak Grove squad take the floor for their playoff matchup.
Bradley has received an offer from the Tigers along with scholarships from prized programs such as Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after receiving the call over the summer.
But LSU is doing its due diligence here.
Along with multiple face-to-face conversations, the program has allowed Bradley to come visit for game days to soak in the atmosphere of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
That included last weekend's NCAA Tournament matchup against the Florida State Seminoles.
It'll be a battle for the No. 1 player in Louisiana, but Mulkey doesn't swing and miss in the Bayou State after signing Mikaylah Williams, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, and Jada Richard, the No. 1 player in the state in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
LSU did not take a player from Louisiana in the 2025 class after electing to sign a quartet of five-star prospects in Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox and Bella Hines.
In the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, Louisiana doesn't have a player rated in the ESPN60 to this point, but it remains early in the process.
Now, focus remains in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Bradley being the Louisiana gem that Mulkey and the Tigers are turning up the heat for.
LSU Women’s Basketball Signing Class: 2025 Cycle Edition
Divine Bourrage: No. 12 ESPN, No. 7 On3, No. 9 Prospects Nation, No. 7 247Sports, No. 11 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Bella Hines: No. 30 ESPN, No. 24 On3, No. 26 Prospects Nation, No. 24 247Sports, No. 35 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 13 ESPN, No. 4 On3, No. 4 Prospects Nation, No. 12 247Sports, No. 8 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Grace Knox: No. 6 ESPN, No. 13 On3, No. 15 Prospects Nation, No. 11 247 Sports, No. 7 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
