Kim Mulkey's Top Assistant Coach Being Targeted By Rutgers, Expected to Interview

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are reportedly set to lose coveted assistant coach Gary Redus II to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, according to Rivals' The Knight Report.

Redus is set to interview for the Scarlet Knights' head coaching vacancy as the program's top target in their search for a new decision-maker.

Mulkey's top assistant coach has worked for the Hall of Famer across the last four seasons where he has emerged as one of America's best recruiters at the collegiate level.

Under the guidance of Redus on the recruiting scene, LSU brought in the No. 1 ranked class in both the 2023 and 2025 cycles - as well as Jada Richard - the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Louisiana in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Redus has also assisted in the development of LSU's guards during his time on Mulkey's staff where he is now in line as the top target for the Rutgers head coaching gig.

The LSU Gary Redus Bio:

"Redus is an up-and-coming assistant coach and recruiter who was named to the 2020 WBCA “Thirty Under 30” list. Known for his elite skill in identifying and securing talent, Redus has been a crucial piece to the Tigers’ success since coming aboard.

"For the second time since he arrived, Redus helped recruit the unanimous No. 1 freshman class that included all five-stars (Bella Hines, Divine Bourrage, Grace Knox, and ZaKiyah Johnson).

"In his first season at LSU, Redus made an immediate impact. He quickly helped the Tigers secure ESPN’s top ranked recruiting class during his first fall in Baton Rouge. He worked closely with LSU’s guards every day in practice who developed into a lethal group that could run the offense, score at all three levels and defend at a high level.

Rutgers is targeting LSU assistant coach Gary Redus II to become the next Women’s Basketball Head Coach.https://t.co/8c0juKIpKh pic.twitter.com/Kgt47FgQjp — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) March 8, 2026

"His first-year contributions helped LSU find its stride as one of the nation’s top teams. The 2023 season marked Redus’ first year during his coaching career in which he reached the NCAA Tournament, but the Tigers were poised to do more as he helped lead them to their first national championship victory.

"Redus came to LSU after one season as an assistant coach at SMU, helping guide the Mustangs to 14 wins. Prior to that, Redus established himself as an elite recruiter in the SEC during a three-season stint at Vanderbilt where he recruited and signed the program’s first trio of top-100 prospects since 2016.

"Prior to joining the staff at Vanderbilt, Redus served as an assistant at Delta State, a perennial Division II power in Cleveland, Miss. Redus worked under longtime head coach Craig Roden at the program started by Margaret Wade, the namesake for the NCAA Division I Women’s Player of the Year trophy."

