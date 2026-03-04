LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star offensive lineman Maxx Jones has locked in multiple unofficial visits for this spring with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers up first on the docket.

Jones checks in as the No. 3 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging as his process explodes after making the move from Lewisville (Tex.) to IMG last offseason.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder out of the Lone Star State has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But there are now schools to keep tabs on with the Top-10 prospect in the Top-50 prospect in America locking in multiple visits:

- LSU Tigers: March 27

- Texas A&M Aggies: April 2

- SMU Mustangs: April 3

- Texas Longhorns: April 4

- Florida Gators: April 9

- Miami Hurricanes: April 11

- Michigan Wolverines: April 18

IMG Academy 2028 Top247 OL Maxx Jones (@Maxx_Jones_54) has seven visits locked in for the spring, he tells @247Sports



The Texas native also mentioned he’s working on setting up additional spring visits to Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, and Missourihttps://t.co/eXMIAHUmVC pic.twitter.com/NxifXX4PAV — Jordan Scruggs (@JScruggs247) March 4, 2026

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will get the first crack at the elite offensive lineman with position coach Eric Wolford keeping tabs on Jones across his time on the prep scene.

As the offseason rolls on, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge is identifying priority targets with multiple offensive lineman on the list of targets to keep tabs on as visits get locked in.

The Official Visitor to Know: Kelsey Adams

Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has locked in an official visit with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program continues its pursuit of the Georgia Bulldogs pledge.

Adams checks in as the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kirby Smart and Co. earning the commitment in September after going public with a decision.

But it isn't stopping Adams from checking in with potential contenders after locking in several official visits, according to Rivals.

NEWS: Four-Star Georgia OT commit Kelsey Adams has locked in 5 Official Visits, he tells me for @Rivals



His schedule is as follows:



• Georgia: May 29-31

• LSU: June 5-7

• Miami: June 12-14

• North Carolina: June 17-19

• Ohio State: June 20-22https://t.co/rTUn27Hl3x pic.twitter.com/bHOrw7NBM1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2026

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a pivotal offseason stretch during the spring and summer months with unofficial visits and official visits inching closer.

