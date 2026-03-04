LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program continues its pursuit of the Georgia Bulldogs pledge.

Adams checks in as the No. 13 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kirby Smart and Co. earning the commitment in September after going public with a decision.

But it hasn't stopped other programs from battling for the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, and North Carolina Tar Heels intensifying their pursuits this offseason.

" The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder had already named a top 10 list in August and has been on the road taking game visits this fall. He told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that UGA was among the schools recruiting him the hardest heading into the season and that was met with a commitment to the Dawgs on Sept. 27," Rivals wrote.

“My favorite thing about Georgia is how they put players in the league. If you play there, you have a chance to make it out. They coach their players up,” Adams told Rivals in August.

Now, despite a commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are upping the ante with the program now locking in an official visit with Adams this offseason.

The coveted Peach State offensive lineman will be in Baton Rouge from June 5-7 on a multi-day stay with the coaching staff preparing to roll out the red carpet once again.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for a pivotal offseason stretch during the spring and summer months with unofficial visits and official visits inching closer.

Now, the Bayou Bengals will get a Georgia Bulldogs pledge to town with Adams cementing his official visit with the LSU Tigers this summer.

