LOOK: Former LSU Star Angel Reese Featured in NBA2K25
Former LSU All-American forward Angel Reese remains in the headlines as she navigates her rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky.
The Rookie of the Year candidate has become one of the faces of the WNBA as she carves out a role for her Chicago squad.
Now, after being named an All-Star in her first season as a professional, she's continuing to see her popularity grow.
Reese was featured in the NBA2K25 leak on Wednesday with the video game releasing her face scan along with Caitlin Clark.
A first-look at Reese in 2k25:
Reese departed Baton Rouge after two seasons with the program after leading LSU to a National Championship in 2023. Despite having one year of eligibility remaining, Reese decided to forgo her final season to begin her professional journey.
For Reese, the decision to leave LSU a year early was a difficult one, but a decision she knew she had to make:
"It was tough for me to leave LSU, but [Mulkey] talked to (head coach Teresa Weatherspoon) and she trusted T-Spoon with me. She knows it's the same. (Weatherspoon) expects a lot out of me..." Reese said after last Friday's game against the Mystics. "I'm just happy Mulkey loves me, supports me. I want people to realize Kim Mulkey loves you off the court too and she'll support you no matter what. She is like a mother to me."
In her two seasons at LSU, Reese helped propel the women’s basketball program to new heights, leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship last season. She has 61 double-doubles at LSU, trailing only Sylvia Fowles in school history.
“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two year’s we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”
