Kim Mulkey, LSU Set To Host No. 1 Prospect in America for South Carolina Matchup

Ontario Christian (Calif.) five-star point guard Kaleena Smith has emerged as the No. 1 prospect in America as her rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Smith, a 5-foot-6 guard with offers from the top schools in the nation, has quickly blossomed into the crown jewel on the high school scene with the LSU Tigers in pursuit.

Kim Mulkey and the LSU program join the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, North Carolina Tar Heels, and USC Trojans, among others, with offers on the table.

But Mulkey and Co. are intensifying their pursuit of the elite point guard with a visit now locked in for this season.

LSU will host the No. 1 prospect in America on Feb. 14 with Smith set to make her way to Baton Rouge for a clash against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks, according to 247Sports.

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2027, has added an official visit to LSU.



"Smith is so smooth with the basketball in her hands. Smith's ability to make plays and dictate the pace cannot be overstated," 247Sports wrote.

"She's progressing at the rate that we had predicted based on her play last summer. Her poise and presence are at a different level than her peers.

"Smith can play out of the pick-and roll-action in a way that could be a potential separator for her at the collegiate level. Though Smith might never be large in stature, she will continue to add strength to her play."

Now, LSU will get a crack at the talented guard with immense potential as the program shifts focus towards the 2027 Recruiting Class.

Mulkey and Co. are in the midst of a strong 2026 class with a fellow five-star Lola Lampley signed, sealed, and delivered to the LSU Tigers.

“There is an opportunity to learn from a legend (head coach Kim Mulkey) and a hall-of-famer (assistant coach Seimone Augustus) and also play for a competitive program that can compete for a national championship,” Lampley said. ​​

”They’re going to get me to where I need to be. And the team they have — they’re like-minded, great teammates who are all wired to be pros and those are the people I want to learn from each day to get where I want to be.”

Lampley, a native of Indianapolis, Ind., enters her senior season at Lawrence Central High School. The 6-foot-2 wing has a long track record of success across USA Basketball, where she won gold medals at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2023 FIBA Americas U16 championship.

