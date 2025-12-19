How to Watch LSU Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Friday Night Clash

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, after playing five games in the past 28 days away from Baton Rouge, returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Friday night for a home game against Southeastern.

The Tigers, 9-1 on the season, will host the Lions (4-7) at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game are available online at LSUTix.net and at the upper concourse ticket windows beginning an hour to tipoff.

For this game, LSU students, who get in free with valid ID, can go to the ticket windows prior to entering and receive one extra free admission for parent or friend.

This is also the start of the “student for a game” promotion during the holidays when fans can pay $10 and receive a ticket to sit in the LSU student section.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady on the call. Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell will call the game on the streaming SECN+ broadcast.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

LSU last played on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, scoring an 89-77 win over SMU in which three different Tigers posted double doubles. Marquel Sutton (23-12) and Pablo Tamba (14-10) had points-rebounds doubles, while point guard DJ Thomas Jr., had 16 points and a career high 12 assists.

Max Mackinnon also topped 20 points, hitting six three-pointers in seven attempts.

The three double doubles marked the first time a Tiger team had three players doubled up since the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against St. Bonaventure as Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt all posted double doubles.

Southeastern is 4-7, coming off a loss to East Texas A&M in the final 10 seconds on Monday at the University Center in Hammond. This will be the Lions third SEC team on their schedule, having lost to Ole Miss (86-58) and Mississippi State (75-68).

For the season, Jeremy Elyzee leads the team with a 12.4 points a game average with Isaiah Gaines at 10.5 points for seventh-year head coach David Kiefer.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

After Friday, LSU has two more home games prior to SEC play starting on Monday with a contest at the Maravich Center against Prairie View.

The game will have a one-hour earlier start time of 6 p.m. LSU will also host Southern Miss on Dec. 29 to round out the 2025 portion of the schedule and the Tigers’ non-conference play.

LSU opens SEC play at Texas A&M on Jan. 3 with the first league home game on Jan. 6 against South Carolina.

