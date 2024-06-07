LSU WBB: Angel Reese Dominating Rookie Season, Praises Kim Mulkey's Guidance

.@Reese10Angel on her former @LSUwbkb Head Coach, Kim Mulkey:



“…She’ll support you no matter what. She’s like a mother to me. She calls me still, she checks in on me making sure I’m good. Checks in on my family, calls my grandma…I love Coach Mulkey…”#skytown #WNBA pic.twitter.com/N1R9UHzDIu