LSU Basketball Lands Commitment From Coveted Australian Wing Marcus Vaughns
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Australian wing, Marcus Vaughns, he announced via social media on Thursday.
Vaughns, a 6-foot-8 Australian native, chose the college basketball route over playing professionally overseas.
The coveted forward took a visit to Baton Rouge in March with McMahon and Co. blowing Vaughns away during the trip to the Bayou State.
“The visit was awesome,” Vaughns told On3 Sports in March. “It really blew me away. I already knew their facilities were top tier, but when I saw it, it really blew my mind.
"The coaching staff, the performance center, the academic centers, it’s all very nice and LSU is an amazing place.”
Vaughns is the first commitment for the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program landing its first big fish.
McMahon sealed the deal down the stretch, but assistant coach David Patrick led the recruiting push for the talented prospect from start to finish.
“I have a good relationship with Coach McMahon considering the first time I met him was at the visit,” Vaughns said. “Coach David Patrick, I’ve known him basically my whole life, since I was like five years old. It was good to build a relationship with the rest of the staff as well.
“Coach Patrick has known my dad [for a long time]. When he was at TCU he would fly out to Australia pretty regularly and I met him at a practice and ever since then I see him everytime he flies out. Just recently he flew out to come watch one of my practices.”
Vaughns made his way to the United States for All-Star Weekend in early 2025 where he competed in the Basketball Without Borders Event.
He suited up in the event while also playing in the G-League Showcase recently, further cementing his status as one of the top international prospects in the world.
“[The coaches] were talking about how many draft picks have come through the SEC, how many top 25 teams are in the SEC, and how that conference is the best conference in college basketball for exposure,” Vaughns said. “They definitely hyped that up.”
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound as McMahon's first commitment in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Tigers adding the talented international wing.
