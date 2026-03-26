LSU Basketball Loses Pair of Talented Players Amid Major News of Will Wade's Hiring

The LSU Tigers will undergo roster reconstruction this offseason following the hiring of Will Wade on Thursday with three members of the 2025-26 roster already revealing intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Wade officially announced his decision to depart North Carolina State where he will make his return to Baton Rouge - a program he led less than a handful of years ago - propelling LSU to a Sweet 16.

He initially took over a Tigers squad in 2017 that finished 10-21 (2-16 SEC) and led the program to a Sweet 16 by his second season at the helm as SEC regular-season champs.

Now, it's time for Wade to begin his roster reload with the program set to have a sufficient amount of NIL money to work with amid recent reports of over $12 million set to be alotted to the roster.

The Transfer Portal Departures [3]:

No. 1: PG Dedan Thomas Jr.

Dedan Thomas Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after one season with the program, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

After spending two seasons at UNLV before transferring to LSU, he missed most of the 2025-26 season with a nagging foot injury - ending the year with averages of 15.3 points in 16 games, 2.7 rebounds and had 104 assists (6.50 apg) and just 26 turnovers (4.00 assist-to-turnover ratio).

No. 2: F Jalen Reed

LSU forward Jalen Reed will depart Baton Rouge after missing most of the 2025-26 season due to an achilles injury. He played an average of 18 minutes in the first six games of the season - averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a contest.

“Jalen Reed suffered a season-ending (left) Achilles tendon injury during last Friday night’s game versus Drake," McMahon said in a statement.

NEWS: LSU forward Jalen Reed plans to enter the @TransferPortal, while keeping the option open of returning to the Tigers, source told @On3.



The 6-10 redshirt junior was averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season before suffering his second season-ending injury.… pic.twitter.com/QviMON4mjc — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 26, 2026

"He underwent successful surgery this morning in Baton Rouge. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated for Jalen. His journey back to the court has been inspiring to everyone in our program.

“Jalen is a team captain and leader as well as a soon to be LSU Graduate. He represents everything that is great about college athletics. While I cannot convey the depth of my disappointment for Jalen, I remain in admiration of his spirit and mental toughness. We look forward to supporting him in his recovery and cannot wait to see him back on the basketball court."

No. 3: SG Ron Zipper

LSU guard Ron Zipper will depart Baton Rouge after one season where he averaged 2.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assistant on 35.7 percent from the field. Zipper made his way to Baton Rouge last offseason from Israel.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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