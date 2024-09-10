LSU Basketball: Tigers Land Commitment From Coveted Top 100 Prospect Matt Gilhool
Matt McMahon and the LSU basketball staff have landed a commitnent from Top 100 prospect Matthew Gilhool, he announced via social media on Tuesday evening.
The 6-foot-10, 205-pounder ranks as the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania with premier programs across America extending scholarships to the versatile forward.
Gilhool selected the Bayou Bengals over a slew of programs with his finalists consisting of Alabama, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.
He took official visits to Georgia Tech and LSU before revealing he would shutdown his recruitment and go public with a commitment decision on Tuesday.
The coveted forward had planned to take visits elsewhere, but following a trip to Baton Rouge last weekend, Gilhool elected to shutdown his recruitment process and commit to the Tigers.
Now, the premier prospect has joined McMahon and Co.'s 2025 Recruiting Class as the first piece to a cycle that expects several dominos to fall sooner rather than later.
“Coach (Matt) McMahon is my guy, he’s really big on me. He wants versatile fours, able to space the floor and let his guards work," Gilhool told On3 Sports. "He likes his forwards to be able to get involved in ball screens and actions like that.”
LSU assistant coach Jalen Courtney-Williams ran point here in Gilhool's recruitment and led the way for a commitment to fall the Tigers' way. After a rigorous recruiting process that saw several top programs in the country in his ear, the relationship ultimately paid off for LSU to win out here.
There are key pieces to the process that worked in LSU's favor. McMahon thrives on utilizing versatile bigs to his advantage and it became a quick selling point for the Tigers during the recruitment process.
Gilhool, a long 6-foot-10 forward who can space the floor, fits into McMahon's scheme like a glove. It has the chance to be a match made in heaven with Gilhool buying into what the coaching staff was selling.
Now, Gilhool is the first commitment in the 2025 Recruiting Class for the Tigers with the program adding the Top 100 prospect in America prior to the 2024-25 season getting underway.
On3 Sports' Evaluation:
Jamie Shaw's Evaluation: "Very real intrigue with the long term prospects of Matthew Gilhool. At 6-10, he is a very fluid athlete combining vertical pop with lateral ability. The lefty has natural shot block timing around the basket and he can slide his feet and open his hips on the defensive end. He is still getting used to his body and the speed of the game, strength will be necessary, but the physical natural tools are readily apparent. Offensively, Gilhool is a capable and confident shooter. Off the catch, he has a fluid load with a consistent release. He is able to push the break with control and get the ball to its proper areas. There is a mid post game and footwork there as well. Again, he needs continued strength and in-game reps, but there is a lot here to work with.”
