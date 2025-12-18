LSU Football Transfer Portal Buzz: Tigers Predicted to Land Elite Big 12 Quarterback

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue preparation for the NCAA Transfer Portal where the program is set to be aggressive across the two-week window in January.

After arriving in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30, Kiffin hit the ground running on the recruiting trail after inking a strong 2026 Signing Class right off the bat headlined by a pair of five-stars.

Now, it's about continuing roster reconstruction where there will be a focus on stacking talent via the Transfer Portal as LSU is set to be operating with a treasure chest full of roster cash.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU is in the market for a quarterback or two with the program currently sitting with one signal-caller on the current roster in Michael Van Buren.

According to On3 Sports, LSU has emerged as an early team to watch for Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt after revealing intentions of departing Tempe after two seasons.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he put his name on the map in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

Leavitt rounded out the 2024 season after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

Now, the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Miami Hurricanes are among the early teams to watch for Leavitt, according to On3 Sports.

On3 Sports' JD Pickell has called his shot on where Leavitt will land.

Pickell's Prediction: Leavitt to LSU

"I am predicting who will end up at LSU. The reason why, it makes too much sense.... If you want to be an NFL quarterback and you're transferring somewhere, you want to be in the best position to set yourself up for success at the next level - You transfer and go play for Lane Kiffin.

"Look at his resumé... The dude's track record in developing and elevating portal quarterbacks speaks for itself.

Sam Leavitt to LSU would just make too much sense.https://t.co/Y90UmGJdj3 pic.twitter.com/tgA7qCccuN — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 17, 2025

"Sam Leavitt was at Arizona State a year ago - I don't think you leave your situation unless you want to prove yourself in a Power Two conference in the SEC or Big Ten.

"You want the best filter on your college tape... I think this is the most cut and dry when it comes to the predictions for Sam Leavitt.... LSU and joining Lane Kiffin makes all the sense in the world."

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: