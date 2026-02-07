LSU Basketball vs. Georgia Bulldogs Start Time and TV Chanel in SEC Showdown

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, after a mid-week bye, returns to action looking for a second straight win as the Tigers host Georgia Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (including Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former head coach John Brady. Rich Hollenberg and Rodney Terry will have the call on the SEC Network.

Tickets are available at LSUTix.net and beginning one hour prior to tipoff at the upper concourse windows of the Maravich Center. LSU students get in free with a valid ID. The first 1,000 students receive a “Win” LSU crewneck shirt. Also, at halftime the Perch Pole Act, will perform.

LSU is coming off one of its better all-around performances in a 92-87 overtime win last Saturday at South Carolina. The Tigers performance was highlighted by 23 assists on 31 made baskets (74 percent).

“I love the unselfishness that our guys played with. I thought we really executed on the offensive side of the ball,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon at his Thursday media session. “We’ve talked a lot in here about trying to improve our three-point efficiency. I thought Max Mackinnon and Rashad King were terrific. They were six-of-12 from behind the arc. Then the last team thing that really stood out to me was just the execution on both sides of the ball during the overtime period to find a way to get the win.”

Mike Nwoko led LSU with 21 points while Marquel Sutton and Rashad King each had 18 points. Max Mackinnon had 15 points and eight assists.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

Georgia, 16-6 and 4-5 in the league, is ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring (92.3 points per game) and is producing 46.2 percent of its offensive output in quick fashion, ranking No. 1 in fast break points at 22.6 a game.

“Georgia plays at an incredible pace, averaging 92 points a game,” Coach McMahon said. “Some 65 percent of their possessions end in the first 11 seconds of the possession. So they play with great speed. They have four perimeter players that are averaging double figures. Then on the defensive side, they are really aggressive; they turn their opponents over a lot so ball security will be incredibly important for us.”

Jeremiah Wilkinson leads UGA at 17.1 points a game with Blue Cain (13.4 ppg), Marcus Millender (12.0 ppg) and Kanon Catchings (10.6 ppg) also averaging in double figures.

UGA started 16-3 but has fallen in its last three games at Texas and at home against Tennessee (OT) and Texas A&M.

Georgia is coached by Mike White, who had previously head coaching stops at Louisiana Tech and Florida.

This is the first of a two-game homestand for the Tigers as they will host Arkansas on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. in the Maravich Center.

