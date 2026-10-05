LSU Basketball Lands Five Star King Gibson in Major 2027 Recruiting Win

We're less than one month away from LSU men's basketball returning. The Tigers open their season at home against New Orleans on Nov. 3.

Will Wade's second stint in Baton Rouge comes with high expectations. Hopefully, LSU can find a way to meet them.

On Sunday, the Tigers received a massive commitment from a top-15 recruit.

King Gibson Commits to LSU

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Spire Institute (OH) guard King Gibson (2) against Arizona Compass Prep during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King Gibson, a top-15 overall recruit in the class of 2027, committed to LSU, per Joe Tipton of On3.com. Gibson is the highest-ranked combo guard in the 2027 class.

This is a massive commitment for Wade and the Tigers. Gibson chose LSU over Arkansas, Louisville, and Providence. He joins four-star center Ahmad Hudson, who is also committed to play football, as the other 2027 basketball commit.

At 6'4", Gibson brings positional versatility with his frame. At Spire Academy, Gibson averaged 15 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game and shot 46 percent from three-point range. He's become an improved shooter, but he's also a solid defender.

Wade can expect Gibson to make an impact on the defensive end and knock down shots when needed. It was LSU's culture and the relationship with Wade that enticed Gibson.

"They have a rich culture," Gibson told espn.com. "I see how much Coach Wade loves the city and how much the community loves him. The love between Coach Wade and the community is strong."

"We have been building our relationship for a while. He was recruiting me at NC State," Gibson said of Wade. "He is a great coach, and I like their system. He listens to his assistants, too. They work together. He communicates well with his players. I spoke to some of the players on the team. They trust him, and they love him. Coach Wade has a big personality. He definitely likes to joke around off the court."

Gibson will be 20 by the time he steps on the floor in Baton Rouge next season. He'll be an older freshman, but he could make an immediate impact for the Tigers. LSU Men's Basketball is desperately searching for life after incredibly disappointing seasons.

Gibson is a ginormous step toward building a perennial contender. Wade's second LSU stint feels different. There is a clear desire to compete at a high level, and Gibson's commitment was a massive win for the program.

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