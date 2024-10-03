LSU Legends Angel Reese and Shaquille O'Neal Make Comical $100,000 Bet
LSU great Shaquille O'Neal has served as a "mentor" to National Champion Angel Reese for years, and with Reese now taking her talents professionally, it's made their relationship grow stronger.
Reese signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Reebok during her time in Baton Rouge due to the relationship with O'Neal, who serves as the President of Basketball for the company.
Now, the two have taken social media by storm after a video uploaded by Overtime went viral.
Reese bet O'Neal $100,000 that he couldn't make a free throw while at an event on Wednesday.
The Result: O'Neal draining the shot.
Reese inked a four-year, $324,383 rookie contract with the Chicago Sky after being selected in the Top 10 in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The average salary on her deal equates to $81,096.
The LSU great is fresh off of a dominant rookie campaign after flaunting averages of 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 2024.
Reese was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team alongside Caitlin Clark, the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
It was a season that set the tone for the future after Reese rewrote the record books after tallying seven consecutive double-doubles, a new WNBA record.
In her two seasons at LSU, Reese helped propel the women’s basketball program to new heights, leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship last season. She has 61 double-doubles at LSU, trailing only Sylvia Fowles in school history.
“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two year’s we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”
