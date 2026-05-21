LSU Tigers Men's Basketball Signs Elite International Player

Will Wade and Co. have picked up their second international player and fifth overall commitment ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Center Brice Dessert, a 23-year-old Frenchman who has played four seasons of professional basketball, signed with LSU Wednesday. He chose LSU while also receiving attention and offers from UNC, Arizona and Texas Tech.

He joins a class with Kentucky transfer forward Mouhamed Dioubate, Michigan State transfer guard Divine Ugochukwu, Kansas State transfer shooting guard Abdi Bashir Jr. and international player Marcio Santos.

Dessert most recently played with the Anadolu Efes , who compete in the Turkish Basketball Super League and the EuroLeague.

He has played 40 games with the Efes, 17 coming in EuroLeague play and 23 in the Turkish league. He averaged 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds a game over the 23 games in the Turkish league, and 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in EuroLeague play.

What Dessert brings to LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Amalie Arena. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Dessert is the second-oldest player that will suit up for LSU in 2026. The oldest is another 23-year-old Santos, a Brazilian who also brings professional experience.

Santos and Dessert actually faced off last month in the EuroLeague. Their squads played on April 2, where Dessert scored 16 in his team's loss and Santos scored eight.

Dessert's 6'11 frame makes him taller than any player that played for LSU this past season, already giving Wade's squad a step up.

He is a physical big who will fit well into the college game and can play both power forward and center. To compare him to someone from this past year's squad, he will be like a more mobile and defensive Mike Nwoko.

Dessert has a knack for finding himself at the right place at the right time under the rim, and can finish strong.

For a tall guy, Dessert is light on his feet. He slips through defenses and has himself in positions for dumpoffs if someone else is being guarded heavily while driving. He has a strong awareness of the play and can catch up easily if he falls behind on defense.

These abilities will be strong to pair with Santos as another power forward or center, as well as meshing with Dioubate if he slots in the small forward position.

Wade still has a few more international players up his sleeve that are yet to sign, but this will be one of the most experienced teams in the country.

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