LSU Signs UTSA Transfer Guard to Men's Basketball Roster

Will Wade has added another guard to his team ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Austin Nunez is another athlete with plenty of experience who will bolster the LSU men's basketball in the upcoming year. He will be a redshirt senior, having spent four years split over two stints at Arizona State, and a year each at Ole Miss and, most recently, UTSA.

Nunez joins a signee class that also consists of shooting guard Abdi Bashir Jr. from Kansas State, forward Mouhamed Dioubate from Kentucky, point guard Divine Ugochukwu from Michigan State and international commit center Marcio Santos.

Last year with UTSA, he started 21 of 22 games he played in, averaging 9.8 points per game, along with 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He will turn 24 right around the start of the season in November.

What Nunez brings to LSU

UTSA Roadrunners guard Austin Nunez shoots against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Nunez is strongest from behind the arc, shooting 31% from deep over his collegiate career. He is LSU's third guard on the roster, providing much-needed depth in the backcourt.

He has a career shooting percentage of 33.7%, proving he will mainly be a threat from deep and will stay behind the arc. Nunez primarily favors the wings, as he can often hit nothing but net. He stands 6'2 and 185 lbs, making him quick and able to move around the perimter easily.

But Nunez also possesses a strong physicality when he needs to cut into the paint. His skills will work well with Dioubate and Santos down low, as he can easily dump balls off to either.

His defense has also improved a lot over his extended collegiate career. Last year, Nunez averaged just over one steal per game and is strong in man-to-man coverage.

Nunez's defensive strengths work perfectly with Wade, whose teams are known for harsh pressure in the backcourt and causing many turnovers. This is why Nunez will fit well with LSU in the upcoming year, as he has plenty of experience playing against power conference opponents.

He appeared in 30 games with Ole Miss in 2023-24, but racked up just south of 200 minutes and didn't put up many stats. He appeared for less than a minute in the Rebels game against LSU that year and didn't record a stat.

Nunez will thrive in Wade's system, especially on the defensive end but will also be able to catch a hot hand. This should be his most productive collegiate season.

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