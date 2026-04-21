The wait is over. Will Wade and the LSU Tigers have reeled in the program's first commitment via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate heading to Baton Rouge.

Dioubate took to social media on Monday evening to reveal his pledge to Wade and Co. after a visit to the Bayou State to begin the week.

The athletic, savvy forward is coming off of a strong 2025-26 campaign where he pieced together averages of 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats across his junior campaign.

He also tallied 31 blocks and 30 steals over the 31 games he played while in Lexington - asserting his dominance defensively.

Dioubate signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide out of high school where he spent his first two seasons of college ball prior to transferring to Kentucky last offseason.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, Dioubate gained NCAA Tournament experience after making the Final Four as a true freshman followed by an Elite Eight appearance across his second season with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 5 SF in the Transfer Portal: Mo Dioubate.



The 6’7, 215-pounder will make his way to Baton Rouge after a stint with the Kentucky Wildcats.



Will Wade lands the coveted bucket-getter coming off of a strong 2025-26 campaign. pic.twitter.com/TajqyfKBV2 — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 21, 2026

Now, Dioubate is Baton Rouge bound after announcing a commitment to the LSU Tigers on Monday evening as signee No. 1 for Wade and Co. this offseason.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable," Wade said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

LSU will look to fill out the 2026-27 roster this offseason after losing multiple players from the program's 2025-26 campaign to the Transfer Portal - with Dioubate currently the lone player on the roster ahead of the upcoming season.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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