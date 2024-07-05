LSU WBB: Mikaylah Williams Named to USA U23 3x3 Basketball Squad
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Mikaylah Williams was named to the 2024 USA U23 3x3 Basketball Team that will compete in September in the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League.
Williams will play on the America’s Tour from July 22-28 in Mexico City.
Williams has extensive experience playing 3x3 with USA Basketball and she is the reigning USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year. Until now, Williams has played on the U18 team, but will now take a step up to the U23 team. Over the past three FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cups, Williams was crowned tournament MVP three consecutive times.
The 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year, Williams is gearing up for her second season at LSU. She put together one of the best freshman seasons in program history, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Her 493 points rank No. 6 by a freshman in program history and her 98 assists rank No. 6 as a freshman in program history. In her fourth career game at LSU, Williams scored 42 points against Kent State – the most by a LSU freshman during the NCAA era. She scored in double figures in all four of LSU’s games throughout the NCAA Tournament.
The phenom has shined for the Tigers during her time in Baton Rouge and has an opportunity to carry her success into Year 2 in with LSU.
Bob Starkey's Thoughts:
"She was the common denominator," LSU assistant coach Bob Starkey said. "That said something special to us because the kid also knows how to win. She would find a way to either win or tie. It means something."
Flau'jae Johnson Leading Williams:
"I think Flau'jae has been one of the biggest impacts I've had since I've come," Williams said. "When I got here, she took me under her wing and taught me the ropes and everything. I'm just learning from her experiences, understanding where my feet are and living in the moment."
Flau'jae's Thoughts:
"When she came in, I know just coming off my freshman year, I just wanted to prepare her as much as I could," Johnson said. "But I'm just proud of her that she's just learning how to keep her poise and composure. I talk to her a lot about that, just going into sometimes coaching isn't going to be what you want it to be in the moment. You aren't going to be hitting shots. You've got to learn to affect the game in a lot of ways.
"I think she's becoming a well-rounded player every time she steps on the floor."
