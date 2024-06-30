History Made: Former LSU Star Angel Reese Sets WNBA Record, Rewriting History
Angel Reese continues dominating her rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky after setting another WNBA record on Sunday.
Reese logged another double-double against the Minnesota Lynx to break the record for most consecutive double-doubles in a single season.
She became the first player in WNBA history to record 10 consecutive double-doubles in one season, breaking a tie with two-time MVP Candace Parker.
Parker set the previous record with nine-straight double doubles in 2015 with Reese now rewriting the record books once again.
Reese has an opportunity to continue etching her name in the WNBA history books with the rookie on pace for more.
She’s on pace to shatter Yolanda Griffith’s record for most offensive rebounds in a single season. Griffith logged 162 offensive boards during the 2001 season with Reese on pace ti dismantle the record.
After Sunday's game, Reese has 81 offensive rebounds in 17 games, which put her on track for 190 this year.
Despite her new team struggling out the gate to begin the 2024 season, Reese has been impressive this year.
She's had a few "welcome to the league" moments during the first few weeks, but Reese has begun overcoming the learning curves.
The Top 10 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft is currently averaging 13.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and a team-high 1.6 steals per game.
She has already racked up an impressive total number of double-doubles through her first 17 games of the season and recently became the first WNBA player this year to register consecutive double-doubles with five-plus steals.
Reese has also been giving praise to Kim Mulkey and the LSU program for her success at the next level while she navigates her first professional season.
"Kim Mulkey kind of prepared me for this moment," Reese told CBS Sports. "At LSU, our practice was like four hours. We were ready, we were working. I thought training was going to be harder. I think I was really prepared. I didn't have any WNBA surprises yet."
Reese leads all WNBA rookies in several categories including offensive rebounds, but the month of June has treated her well. The comfortability is showing and she's hit her stride.
In June, she leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals, win shares and double-doubles, among other categories.
Reese discussed the adjustment from college basketball to the WNBA:
"Honestly, I think the speed is actually faster, of course. But for me, coming into the league, I know defense and rebounds are something I always can take to the next level. I knew that was going to be my thing. I think I've done a great job being great on defense and rebounding. I think I have a lot more room for growth offensively, but I think I've done a great job so far," she said.
After two seasons in Baton Rouge, Reese stole headlines after clawing her way to the top of the totem pole as one of the most influential basketball players in the college game.
Alongside Caitlin Clark, both superstars brought attention to the women's basketball game in several ways.
For Reese, the decision to leave LSU a year early was a difficult one, but a decision she knew she had to make:
"It was tough for me to leave LSU, but she talked to (head coach Teresa Weatherspoon) and she trusted T-Spoon with me. She knows it's the same. (Weatherspoon) expects a lot out of me..." Reese said after last Friday's game against the Mystics. "I'm just happy Mulkey loves me, supports me. I want people to realize Kim Mulkey loves you off the court too and she'll support you no matter what. She is like a mother to me."
Reese and the Chicago Sky are 6-10 through the first 16 games of the season with the rookie leading the way for her organization.
In her two seasons at LSU, Reese helped propel the women’s basketball program to new heights, leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship last season. She has 61 double-doubles at LSU, trailing only Sylvia Fowles in school history.
“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two year’s we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”
Other LSU News:
Recruiting Roundup: The Latest Buzz From LSU's Official Visit Weekend
LSU Football: No. 1 Quarterback in America Visiting LSU
LSU Baseball: Pair of Prized Transfer Pitchers Reveal Commitments to LSU
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.