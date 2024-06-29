LSU Football: Ex-No. 1 Pick JaMarcus Russell Fired as Coach, Facing Lawsuit
Former LSU star quarterback JaMarcus Russell was fired as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater, Williamson High School in Mobile, Alabama, and is facing a lawsuit accusing the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft of stealing money from a donor.
The report stated that Russell took a $74,000 check that was meant to be a donation to the school.
"JaMarcus Russell was relieved of his volunteer coaching duties at Williamson High School during the fall of last year," Mobile County Public School officials told WKRG Sports.
According to a report from ESPN:
"A local business owner, Chris Knowles, wrote the $74,000 check, saying Russell approached him about a donation to help the Williamson football team purchase weight room equipment. The school allegedly never received the check, and Russell reportedly deposited it in a credit union and promptly withdrew $55,000 of it."
Now, Russell is blacklisted from the premises and is not allowed near or around his alma mater or the football program.
"Earlier this week, it was reiterated to Mr. Russell that he is not permitted to be around the football program or on school campus," the school district said in a statement to WKRG.
Russell was a star quarterback at Williamson before taking his talents to LSU as a prized recruit.
During his time in Baton Rouge, Russell threw for 6,625 yards and 52 touchdowns in three years before declaring for the 2007 NFL Draft.
Russell was the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft and started 25 games for the Raiders over three seasons.
After a short stint in the NFL, he ended his professional career with a 52.1% completion rate, 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions and is regarded as perhaps the biggest NFL draft bust in the history of the game.
As a professional, Russell earned more than $36.4 million in salary and bonuses, but will now face a significant lawsuit after volunteering at his alma mater.
