The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule Update: LSU WBB Set To Face South Carolina

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday for an SEC Tournament Semifinal clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Greenville (S.C.).

In what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the postseason, Mulkey and Co. will look to get over the hump and take down Dawn Staley's crew in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

LSU is coming off of a dominant 112-78 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals round on Friday afternoon with Flau'jae Johnson paving the way for the Tigers.

LSU’s 112 points signaled the second-largest point total for one team in SEC Tournament history. In addition to the Tigers’ historic output overall, LSU also set SEC Tournament records with 40 fourth quarter points and 67 second-half points.

As LSU eclipsed 100 points for the 14th time this season, the Tigers extended their SEC record for 100 point games and became one game closer to the NCAA mark (15).

Now, the LSU Tigers have reached the Final Four of the SEC Tournament with a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks locked in for Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

The SEC Tournament Updated Bracket:

*All Times Eastern*

Wednesday, March 4 – First round

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64

No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64 Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68

No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68 Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49

No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49 Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48

Thursday, March 5 – Second round

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61

No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61 Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64

No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64 Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57

No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57 Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64

No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64 Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78

No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78 Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78

No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78 Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Game 13: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 4:30 p.m. Game 14: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3 p.m.

