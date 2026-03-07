The SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule Update: LSU WBB Set To Face South Carolina
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday for an SEC Tournament Semifinal clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Greenville (S.C.).
In what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the postseason, Mulkey and Co. will look to get over the hump and take down Dawn Staley's crew in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
LSU is coming off of a dominant 112-78 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals round on Friday afternoon with Flau'jae Johnson paving the way for the Tigers.
LSU’s 112 points signaled the second-largest point total for one team in SEC Tournament history. In addition to the Tigers’ historic output overall, LSU also set SEC Tournament records with 40 fourth quarter points and 67 second-half points.
As LSU eclipsed 100 points for the 14th time this season, the Tigers extended their SEC record for 100 point games and became one game closer to the NCAA mark (15).
Now, the LSU Tigers have reached the Final Four of the SEC Tournament with a matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks locked in for Saturday afternoon.
The SEC Tournament Updated Bracket:
*All Times Eastern*
Wednesday, March 4 – First round
- Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64
- Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68
- Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49
- Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48
Thursday, March 5 – Second round
- Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61
- Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64
- Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57
- Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64
Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals
- Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64
- Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78
- Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78
- Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60
Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals
- Game 13: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
- Game 14: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 8 – Championship
- Game 15: Game 14 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 3 p.m.
