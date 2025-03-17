LSU Women's Basketball Injury Report: Latest on Aneesah Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers captured the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region for the NCAA Tournament with the program set to take the floor this Saturday night.
Tip-off is locked in for 9:15 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge with Mulkey's crew ready to host the Round 1 clash in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
But the Tigers will also be looking to get a pair of stars back on the floor come Saturday night with Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow rehabbing lower-body injuries.
The tandem was seen wearing walking boots during Selection Sunday, but Mulkey ensured the duo is "good to go" for the NCAA Tournament.
Flau'Jae Johnson: Lower-Body Injury
Johnson missed the SEC Tournament with a lower-body injury with the program being cautious as the NCAA Tournament neared.
"I sat Flau'jae," Mulkey said last Sunday following LSU's loss to Ole Miss. "The doctor didn't tell her she had to sit. The trainer didn't tell her she had to sit. This started before the Texas game, and I encouraged her to sit then."
Johnson was seen in a walking boot on prior to the Tigers' Senior Day showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels.
"When your shins are hurting you," Mulkey said, "It's like your feet and your back. When they are hurting, you cannot mentally perform. I don't care how tough you are, how much pain tolerance you have — it affects you."
Now, after sitting out of the SEC Tournament for precautionary reasons, Mulkey has provided one more update on her starting guard.
She stated that the program will have everybody for the NCAA Tournament and that Johnson will be a go for Round 1.
The ESPN broadcast also provided an update on Johnson during last Saturday's contest against the Texas Longhorns.
“Flau’Jae is out with shin splints,” ESPN's Holly Rowe also added during the Saturday showdown. “I did see her walk into the building tonight with a boot on her right leg. I’ve seen her getting some ultra red therapy in the sauna, trying to get rehab and get that inflammation down.
"But she has been very active on the bench right now, talking to her teammates in the huddle. You see how great she’s been as a scorer but I see her trying to say very engaged and uplifting with her teammates right now.”
Johnson has four games this season with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while being one of three LSU players over the past 25 seasons with multiple 25 point - 5 rebound - 5 assist games in a season.
The coveted guard's scoring has jumped from 14.9 points per game last season to 18.9 points per game as LSU’s leading scorer this season. She is also grabbing more rebounds and has four double-doubles on the year.
Aneesah Morrow: Foot Injury
Morrow went down with a foot injury during the SEC Tournament, but will be good to go this weekend in the NCAA Tournament.
“I just talked to the doctor," Mulkey said following the SEC Tournament loss to Texas. "The last Texas game she got stepped on and they put her in a boot cause it was bruised. She reaggravated, this is the medical term I got, reaggravated a mid foot sprain."
"She was wearing a boot last week, she’ll wear a boot now, but, you know, she’s good to go. She was fighting them to get back in the game and they’re like, oh, no, we got bigger fish fish to fry.”
“She can go for the tournament. She was ready to come back out there and the doctors said, 'Why would you go out there? Win or lose, we got playoffs and are hosting.' Everything’s good. I know the NCAA [is watching]. We have everybody!”
LSU will open the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night against San Diego State with tip-off set for 9:15 p.m. CT.
