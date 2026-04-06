LSU Women's Basketball's Flau'jae Johnson Earns Unprecedented Honor in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. – This morning in Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sid Edwards presented Flau’jae Johnson with a Key to the City of Baton Rouge and proclaimed that April 4th (4/4) will be Flau’jae “Big 4” Johnson Day in the city going forward.

For the last four years, Johnson has impacted Baton Rouge far beyond her time on the court at LSU. She’s been an active member of the community hosting givebacks, showing up for local organizations and continually being an inspiration to the young people of the city.

Johnson plans for April 4th – Flau’jae “Big 4” Johnson Day – to be a local celebration for years to come, centered around community and inspiring the youth.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said:

“Flau’jae represents the very best of our community—talent, determination, and leadership. She has made an incredible impact both on the court at Louisiana State University and beyond. She’s not only a standout athlete, but also an artist and a role model who continues to inspire young people across our city and around the country.

"Giving her a Key to the City and proclaiming this day as Flau’jae “Big 4” Johnson Day acknowledges our gratitude towards her and our commitment to keeping her as a big part of his city for years to come.”

Flau’jae Johnson said:

“Receiving the Key to the City means more to me than I can really explain. I’ve grown so much in these four years I’ve been here, and I’m committed to continually giving back to this community.

"This town supported me and rocked with me, and now I’m about to make 4/4 the biggest day the city has seen! I want every year to be a celebration and homecoming, centered around community, inspiration and love.”

This isn’t Johnson’s first key to a city.

She received a Key to the City in Savannah in 2018 after her appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., finished her fourth and final season with a fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.

Johnson completed her senior season by averaging 14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. She accumulated 26 games of double-digit scoring including seven outings with 20-plus points.

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