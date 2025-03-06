LSU Women's Basketball Star Mikaylah Williams Named a Finalist for Coveted Award
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – LSU’s Mikaylah Williams was named a top-five finalist for The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year award.
The sophomore Williams was part of a trio of Tigers on Tuesday’s All-SEC First Team.
Williams has 11 games this season with at least 20 points and two with at least 30 points. She is averaging 17.5 points per game.
Williams hit a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to force overtime against Stanford and hit two threes in overtime to propel LSU to the win, finishing with 32 points. She drained seven three, including one in the final minute to put the game on ice, to finish with 37 points against Oklahoma.
She also hit the knockout three in the final minute at Kentucky to help complete a 16 point comeback victory.
Williams has been tasked with playing numerous positions from point guard to on the wing to power forward; she has remained productive at any position she has played. She has also totaled 100 assists this season and has 10 games with at least 5 assists.
2025 Cheryl Miller Top Five Finalists:
Mikaylah Williams, LSU
Sonia Citron, Notre Dame
Madison Booker, Texas
Sarah Strong, UConn
Khamil Pierre, Vanderbilt
