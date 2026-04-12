LSU Women's Basketball Transfer, Former Coveted Prospect Reveals Portal Destination

Former LSU Tigers guard Bella Hines is heading to the Lone Star State after revealing a commitment to the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday.

Hines announced her intentions of hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal this week despite recent statements revealing she would remain in Baton Rouge for the 2025-26 season.

The New Mexico native signed with the Tigers as a Top-25 prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but played sparingly across her true freshman season with Kim Mulkey and Co.

A 5-foot-10 combo guard out of Albuquerque, Hines has an elite ability to score the ball, but with limited playing time this past seasom, she averaged just 4.2 points per game.

Now, she's made her move: Hines is Texas bound after revealing a commitment to the TCU program this weekend.

Hines became the third member of the Tigers 2025-26 roster to hit the Transfer Portal this offseason where she joins fellow 2025 signee Divine Bourrage and senior guard Kailyn Gilbert.

With a trio of Transfer Portal entries to this point, Mulkey and her staff will look to reconstruct the roster this offseason amid the departures of Flau'jae Johnson and Amiya Joyner due to eligibility - along with Hines, Bourrage, and Gilbert to the portal.

NEWS: LSU transfer Bella Hines has committed to TCU.



The 5-10 freshman averaged 4.2 ppg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/pwN9Rg1fGY — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 12, 2026

"I'm not retiring. I plan to hire two coaches quickly. I plan to get in the portal and get two or three more players and take a little time off, go see my grandchildren, who actually flew in and got in late and didn't even see the game. But I'll get to visit with them tonight in the hotel," Mulkey said after the program's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

"But there is no retiring. I think that's used a lot in recruiting. I think as we get older, as coaches, they want to say how much longer is she going to be in the game? I'm going to be in this game unless LSU fires me, okay, until I can't put a product on that floor that's competitive or my health fails me."

Now, all eyes are on LSU's Transfer Portal moves with one commitment to this point in Florida Gators' Laila Reynolds.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community: