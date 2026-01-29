LSU Women's Basketball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Start Time and TV Channel in SEC Clash

BATON ROUGE, La. – The sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team is set to return to the court Thursday night to face the Arkansas Razorbacks inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for its annual Play4Kay matchup.

LSU (19-2, 5-2 SEC) will host the Arkansas Razorbacks (11-10, 0-6 SEC) Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins (pxp) and Victor Howell (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

The Tigers and Razorbacks are playing on the basketball court for the 57th time in series history with LSU leading the way, 37-19. LSU comes into the matchup having won the last four games against Arkansas dating back to LSU’s 69-45 win in Fayetteville.

When both teams meet inside the Maravich Center, LSU holds the 18-8 advantage over the Razorbacks. The last time LSU and Arkansas met at the PMAC, LSU downed Arkansas by a score of 99-68 on Jan. 21, 2024.

Coach Kim Mulkey is 4-1 against Arkansas during her stint in Baton Rouge. The lone win for the Razorbacks came in Mulkey’s first season (L, 90-76 – Jan. 27, 2022 in Fayetteville).

When Mulkey leads LSU against Arkansas on Thursday night, she will be coaching in her 900th game as a Division I head coach. In 26 seasons, Mulkey has accumulated a 773-126 overall record spanning her time at Baylor and LSU. Mulkey has won 86 percent of her games at LSU, holding a record of 141-22 during her time in Red Stick thus far.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Mulkey is the second-winningest coach by winning percentage all-time and among active head coaches (Geno Auriemma at UConn is first: 1,271-165 – 88.5%).

LSU’s next win will give Mulkey another 20-win season. She has surpassed 20 wins in all previous 25 seasons. Before becoming a head coach, Mulkey was an assistant at Louisiana Tech for 15 seasons where the Lady Techsters won 20+ games in all but one of those seasons. As a player at Louisiana Tech, Mulkey was a part of four teams that all won over 30 games.

Most recently, sophomore Jada Richard led LSU with 20 points against Florida. In addition, she had three rebounds, two assists and one steal. She went 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-3 from behind the three-point line and nailed all six free throw attempts in 35 minutes played.

Senior Amiya Joyner closed out the Florida contest with her second-straight double-double. Joyner recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds with four assists and one blocked shot. It marked her seventh double-double of the season and 48th of her career. She recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds versus Texas A&M on January 22.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

After a five-game stretch facing four ranked teams in the top 13, LSU’s current five-game stretch includes three games against opponents in the bottom fourth of the SEC (Florida – 14th, Texas A&M – 15th, and Arkansas – 16th) and a matchup versus Alabama, who currently ranks seventh in the league standings.

Before LSU heads to Austin, Texas on Feb. 5, the Tigers traveled to Bryan-College Station before their three-game home stand at the Maravich Center to face the Gators, Razorbacks and Crimson Tide.

LSU leads the country in 5 statistical categories: bench points per game (42.2), rebound margin (19.4), offensive rebounds per game (18.4), scoring margin (42.2), and scoring offense (99.0).

