How to Watch LSU Women's Basketball vs. Florida Gators as Tipoff Time Sees Change

BATON ROUGE, La. – The sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team is set to return to the Pete Marvich Assembly Center Monday night against the Florida Gators for the first of three straight games at home.

LSU kicks off a three-game home stand that includes games against the Gators, Arkansas (Jan. 29) and Alabama (Feb. 1). The LSU-Florida contest is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network with Roy Philpott (pxp) and Nell Fortner (analyst) calling the action.

Doors at the Maravich Center will open to the general public at 5 p.m. CT. The lower southeast and northwest Courtside Club entrances are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. CT. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a water bottle, courtesy of Louisiana Blue, while the first 500 students will have crewneck shirts available to grab.

The Tigers and Gators are meeting for the 53rd matchup all-time with LSU leading the way, 36-16. LSU has won the past five games dating back to 2022 when the Tigers defeated the Gators, 66-61, in Baton Rouge on Feb. 20. When both teams play each other in the PMAC, LSU holds the 17-6 advantage. Florida last beat LSU in Red Stick on Feb. 11, 2021, downing the Tigers by a score of 73-66 in overtime.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

After a five-game stretch facing four ranked teams in the top 13, LSU’s current five-game stretch includes three games against opponents in the bottom fourth of the SEC (Texas A&M – 13th, Florida – 14th, and Arkansas – 16th) and a matchup versus Alabama, who currently ranks ninth in the league standings. Before LSU heads to Austin, Texas on Feb. 5, the Tigers traveled to Bryan-College Station and will host three consecutive games.

Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman Grace Knox led the Tigers’ scoring attack with 23 points and 19 points, respectively against Texas A&M. Fulwiley was all over the stat sheet, recording one rebound, four assists, and five steals. She went 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-6 from the three-point line and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line. In addition to her 19 points, Knox had one rebound and went a perfect 9-for-9 from the field with one made free throw.

Senior Amiya Joyner recorded her sixth double-double of the season and the 47th of her collegiate career versus Texas A&M. Joyner finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

LSU’s perfect night on 20-of-20 free throw attempts against the Texas A&M Aggies matched the program record set at Tennessee on Feb. 13, 1988.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Against Texas A&M on January 22, LSU defeated the Aggies, 98-54, inside Reed Arena on the road in Bryan-College Station. The 44-point margin of victory for the Tigers marked the largest in program history for an SEC victory in a true road contest. LSU’s 44-point win signaled the third largest all-time by a Tiger squad in SEC play and was the largest in an SEC game for LSU since it downed the Alabama Crimson Tide, 84-40, on Jan. 8, 2012.

LSU leads the country in 6 statistical categories: bench points per game (43.0), field goal percentage (52.6), rebound margin (19.4), offensive rebounds per game (18.4), scoring margin (42.9), and scoring offense (99.5).

