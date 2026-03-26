LSU Women's Basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils Start Time and How to Watch in Sweet 16

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have arrived in Sacrameto (Calif.) as the program gears up for its Sweet 16 matchup against the Duke Blue Devils in this year's NCAA Tournament.

In what has become another dominant postseason run for Mulkey and Co. in March, the Tigers will now square off against another challenging foe on Friday night in California.

"Defense and rebounding, you never let up. You have to constantly make that a priority in your program, and every day we're constantly showing them more of that than offense," Mulkey said. "Their offensive skills, they usually come to you with that, you just don't screw it up as a coach. You run some plays that are conducive to what they do well.

"But defensive rebounding, we've got to all be on the same page there. So they're probably pretty accurate in saying that we never let them get comfortable."

Odds, Spread and Total: LSU vs. Duke in Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +8.5 (-110)

Duke: -85. (-110)

Moneyline

LSU: -395

Duke: +310

Total

Over 146.5 (-110)

Under 146.5 (-110)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

How to Watch: LSU Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Sweet 16 schedule was released on Monday with tip-off set for 9:00 p.m. CT against the Duke Blue Devils on ESPN.

The Sweet 16 Schedule:

*All Times Eastern*

Friday, March 27 (Sweet 16)

(2) Vanderbilt vs. (6) Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

(1) UConn vs. (4) North Carolina, 5 p.m. | ESPN

(1) UCLA vs. (4) Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

(2) LSU vs. (3) Duke, 10 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, March 28 (Sweet 16)

(2) Michigan vs. (3) Louisville, 12:30 p.m. | ABC

(1) Texas vs. (5) Kentucky, 3 p.m. | ABC

(1) South Carolina vs. (4) Oklahoma, 5 p.m. | ESPN

(3) TCU vs. (10) Virginia, 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Kim Mulkey's Dominance at LSU:

Mulkey’s record in NCAA Tournament games at home has now moved to 26-2 after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders - while LSU’s home record in the NCAA Tournament moved to 27-4.

LSU's shot-caller has now led LSU to five straight seasons as a host site - which is the most in succession for the program. With Mulkey at the helm in national tournament games at home, LSU is 9-1.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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