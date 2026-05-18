Meet Will Wade's New LSU Basketball Staff

When Will Wade walked back into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after being hired as LSU's head coach - again - in late March, he wasn’t interested in reflecting on history. He wanted to discuss the future.

“I got the same urgency,” Wade said at his introductory press conference. “I got the same fight, same feisty guy that you always know. We’re going to win immediately.”

In the weeks since, Wade has assembled one of the most experienced assistant coaching staffs in college basketball, including a group of former head coaches, NBA veterans, and trusted staffers who have followed him across the country.

That staff is responsible for helping build Wade's first roster at LSU in this stint.

The Foundation of Three Former Head Coaches

Nov 17, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers stand in head coach Rick Stansbury gives direction during the second half against the Alabama State Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The foundation of Wade’s staff is unlike anything LSU has seen. He hired not one, not two, but three former Division I head coaches as assistants, with each bringing a distinct skill set.

Rick Stansbury leads the group as associate head coach with the highest salary on the staff.

The 66-year-old is the all-time winningest coach in Mississippi State history over 14 seasons before going to Western Kentucky, Texas A&M and Memphis. He brings a seasoned SEC approach, which will help Wade reach new heights in his second stint at LSU.

Nov 3, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Texas Southern Tigers head coach Johnny Jones against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Johnny Jones returns to his alma mater as an assistant head coach. Jones played for Dale Brown at LSU from 1981-84, later serving as an assistant under legendary coach John Brady.

He then led the program himself from 2012-17, posting a 90-72 record that included an NCAA Tournament berth in 2014. His ties to Louisiana run deep, and his recruiting relationships in the state are invaluable.

Dec 31, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Damon Stoudamire is the last former head coach joining the staff, but he’s been the most intriguing hire. The 1995 NBA Rookie of the Year and 13-year NBA player brings a professional credibility to player development that few assistants in college basketball can match.

His experience of coaching college basketball and playing at the next level brings a unique perspective to LSU’s staff.

The Well-Travelled Members of the Brigade

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Will Wade reacts during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Beyond the three head coaches, Wade turned to two men who have followed him everywhere.

Vernon Hamilton is back in Baton Rouge for his third stint working under Wade. He was part of Wade’s staff at LSU from 2020-22, then followed him to McNeese State for two seasons and to NC State for one season before returning to Baton Rouge.

Greg Goldin rounds out the staff in a role he also held under Wade at NC State. The two first connected when Wade was head coach at Chattanooga, with Goldin serving as strength and conditioning coach.

He spent four seasons at LSU from 2017-21 during Wade’s first stint before following him to Raleigh, too.

With Stansbury’s recruiting network, Jones’s Louisiana roots, Stoudamire’s NBA credibility and Hamilton’s continuity in Wade’s coaching journey, the infrastructure is in place for success.

Now the roster, which is still being assembled through the transfer portal, will determine how quickly that promise becomes reality on the court.

Luckily for Tiger fans, this staff has a keen eye for talent.

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