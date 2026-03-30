LSU Basketball's Will Wade Reveals Definitive Message on Expectations for the Tigers

In a move that continues stealing headlines, Will Wade is back in Baton Rouge after departing NC State after spending one season as the head coach in Raleigh.

Wade becomes the first LSU Basketball coach to return to LSU to reassume the head coach position since Harry Rabenhorst, whose 29-season tenure was split before and after World War II.

The new shot-caller of the LSU Tigers was formally introduced on Monday afternoon with social media swirling as the iconic head coach set expectations, revealed his passion for Louisiana, and explained what the program means to him.

“Make no mistake, this is home,” Wade said. “I wasn’t born in Louisiana, but Louisiana’s home for me, and me and my family and so, you know, we’re coming back to make history.

"We’re gonna make history one way or the other … to try to hang a banner, win a national championship. Or I’m going to be the first coach fired from the same school twice. But one way or another, one way or another, we’re going to make history.”

During Wade's first stint with the LSU Tigers from 2017-22, LSU won 20 games or more in three-of-the-five-seasons Wade was at LSU and finished his first stint with a record of 105-51.

Now, he's back for more where he believes LSU "represents something bigger" than himself.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable," Wade said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

Now, all eyes are on LSU's new decision-maker with the Tigers looking to get back on track after four challenging seasons in Baton Rouge.

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