New Details Emerge Surrounding LSU Basketball's Major Pursuit of NC State's Will Wade

In what has become the hottest topic across college basketball, the LSU Tigers have intensified their pursuit of NC State head coach Will Wade as the program evaluates options heading into the 2026-27 season.

After another challenging season in Baton Rouge under Matt McMahon, LSU missed the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive year under his leadership with a primary focus now on a reunion with Wade.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein took social media by storm on Wednesday morning after reports suggested that the LSU administration was "on the verge" of landing the coveted shot-caller.

"LSU when Will Wade was there from 2017-2022 had incredible success in men's basketball. But obviously, was also in the news for a lot of off-the-chart issues that Wade was in the center of during the FBI scandal," Rothstein said.

"And now about four years later after he was fired, there is major major momentum to a reunion. And there's not just major, major momentum to a reunion. I'm telling you, barring something unforeseen, Will Wade is going to be the next coach of LSU."

Rothstein continued by saying that Wade is the clearcut, definitive top option. It's Wade or bust at this point with LSU upping the ante in all facets.

"They are not going to fire Matt McMahon and do a national search. They are firing Matt McMahon to hire Will Wade. And getting Heath Schroyer in place, which again, the deal isn't done yet, but they're working to finalize it," Rothstein said.

"Getting that in place is going to give Will Wade the affirmation he needs to leave NC State after one year and go be the coach at LSU. And if Will Wade goes back to LSU, he's going back to go to the Final Four. He's going back to win the SEC."

Wade initially took over an LSU program in 2017 that finished 10-21 (2-16 SEC) - and by Year 2 had them in the Sweet 16 as SEC regular-season champs — their first appearance in over a decade.

Since Wade's departure, the LSU Basketball program has been an afterthought with limited success across the last four seasons under Matt McMahon.

Will Wade met with NC State officials Wednesday to discuss reports around a possible return to LSU, source confirms.



NC State is expected to make a competitive offer within 24 hours to keep Wade in Raleigh.



Can confirm LSU is working to bring McNeese AD Heath Schroyer to Baton… — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) March 25, 2026

As it stands, McMahon is the current head coach of the LSU Tigers and has not been removed from the position, but reports remain almost certain that Wade will be the next shot-caller in Baton Rouge, according to Rothstein and others.

If LSU were to make the decision to hire Wade, the program would have to pay a pair of buyouts:

- One would be McMahon’s buyout of approximately $8 million while he has three years left on his contract.

- The other is Wade’s in order to get him out of Raleigh after just one season with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

- LSU would have to pay NC State $5 million for Wade’s buyout. However, that price tag drops to $3 million after April 1.

Now, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers as the program searches for new leadership with Wade serving as the primary target for the administration.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Women's Basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils Start Time, Betting Lines and TV Channel

LSU Football Spring Camp Roster Notes: Multiple Tigers See Body Transformations

Join the Community: