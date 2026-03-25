New Details Surrounding LSU Basketball's Pursuit of NC State's Will Wade Revealed

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade remains in headlines this month amid recent buzz surrounding a potential reunion in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers' shot-caller.

The coveted decision-maker took over an LSU team in 2017 that finished 10-21 (2-16 SEC) - and by Year 2 had them in the Sweet 16 as SEC regular-season champions — their first appearance in over a decade.

But off-court investigations resulted in Wade's removal where he then continued his career elsewhere with NC State emerging as his most recent Power Four gig.

After one season in Raleigh, Wade has now become a hot topic on the coaching carousel with a potential return to LSU stealing headlines despite LSU Tigers head coach Matt McMahon still at the helm of the program.

Once NC State's ACC Tournament run ended in March, Wade shut down the rumor mill:

"Is the job open there? No." Wade said. "Listen, let me be very clear: I'm excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn't going to take one year.

"I've already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term. I'm not on social media. I'm not into gossip. I'm not into any of that sort of stuff."

But it appears the tide has turned across the last 12 hours with multiple reports circulating surrounding the LSU job.

According to On3 Sports, McMahon's future in Baton Rouge remains "unclear" with sources reiterating the same message to LSU Tigers On SI early Wednesday morning.

LSU head coach Matt McMahon's future is unclear🤔



On3's @PeteNakos and @JoeTipton detail the latest developments in Baton Rouge⬇️



Intel: https://t.co/VYFVQWzXWW pic.twitter.com/EQgP8OHm30 — On3 (@On3) March 25, 2026

What does it mean in the pursuit of Wade? Is LSU's administration going "all-in" on the coveted head coach? It certainly would appear so.

Social media is buzzing surrounding Wade and a potential reunion in Baton Rouge with reports on Tuesday night picking up steam, but it's important to note: Wade has a current buyout of $5 million if he were to depart prior to April 1.

Sources: LSU is working to hire McNeese's Heath Schroyer as a Senior Administrator.



The Tigers' head coaching job is not open, but LSU President Wade Rousse & Schroyer both previously hired NC State's Will Wade at McNeese & are on the verge of bringing him back to Baton Rouge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2026

If he were to depart for a different program after that date, it drops to $3 million. The NCAA Transfer Portal also opens on April 7.

Now, as the clock ticks, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers. Will the program run it back with McMahon? Will all focus turn towards a reunion with Wade? Time will tell, but the timeframe is ticking down.

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