Offensive Production Plagues LSU in 77-56 Loss to No. 9 Tennessee

It was another challenging matchup for Head Coach Matt McMahon’s LSU Tigers after falling 77-56 to No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday in the PMAC.

The Bayou Bengals dropped their sixth consecutive conference game as they continue looking for offensive production. Facing one of the top defensive squads in the country on Saturday didn’t help their case much either.

Here are the quick hits from Saturday’s loss to the Volunteers:

Tennessee Erupts From Three

LSU’s perimeter defense has been a work in progress all season, but against Tennessee on Saturday their struggles shined brightest. With the Volunteers shooting the nets off paired with the Tigers looking sluggish at times, it was a recipe for disaster for McMahon’s group.

Tennessee finished the night shooting 32% (12-32) from deep with an offensive eruption in the second half. Volunteers forward Josiah Jordan-James took over at times, finishing with four threes on six attempts. The big man caught fire early in the first half, finishing with 10 points, and continued his success into the second half, ending the night with 22 points.

LSU has their work cut out for them when it comes to defensive consistency. A team of Tennessee’s caliber certainly made the Tigers’ defense look out of sorts, but there is a level of improvement being shown from this group led by Trae Hannibal and his hustle plays on that end of the floor.

Turnover Woes Plague Tigers Once Again

It was expected Tennessee would force a few turnovers here and there against LSU given their elite-level defense, but for the Tigers to end the night with 19 turnovers certainly halted any success that could have gone their way.

The Volunteers turned defense into offense all afternoon, winning the turnover battle 19-8 in dominant fashion.

The absence of starting point guard Juice Hill was certainly felt once again for the Tigers. A player who controls the pace, while also leading LSU in assists (3.5 per game), it’s tough to find consistency while still working out rotations.

Shooting Improvement From LSU

The Tigers are fresh off of one of their worst shooting games in program history against Auburn on Wednesday. Fast forward to Saturday against Tennessee and there was certainly improvement in that area.

It’s easy to nitpick what the Tigers have struggled with this season, but there is improvement in a few categories despite being on a six-game losing skid.

LSU ended Saturday's loss shooting 48% from the field but a worrisome 59% from the free throw line.