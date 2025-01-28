Pair of Kim Mulkey's LSU Basketball Signees Named to McDonald's All-American Game
LSU Women’s Basketball signees ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox have been invited to play in this year’s McDonald’s All-American Game which is set to take place on April 1 in the Barclay’s Center.
LSU signed the nation’s No. 1 class in November. Along with the two playing in the game, LSU also signed Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines who were both nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Game. All four signees are five-star recruits who are all ranked as high as No. 24 among the various class rankings.
The current LSU Women’s Basketball team has three players that were previously McDonald’s All-Americans in high school. Flau’Jae Johnson played in the game in 2022 and the following year both Aalyah Del Rosario and Mikaylah Williams were in the game.
The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game Selections:
Grace Knox: No. 4 Overall Player in America
As a freshman Knox averaged 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds to help lead Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas to the NIAA 5A semifinals.
After missing her sophomore season with an injury, Knox transferred to Etiwanda High School in Los Angeles where she averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds as a junior, leading the team to a national championship and the California Open Division So-Cal Region California State Championship.
With her size coupled with her versatile skillset, Knox has the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint.
“I would say I chose LSU because, for one I know Coach Mulkey can develop me for the next level as I saw her do at Baylor and recently at LSU,” Knox said. “I love the culture on and off the court which set it apart from the other schools mostly. Of course, there’s great branding opportunities at LSU as well. Lastly, I feel like on the visit I felt the genuineness and passion in the coaching staff. There didn’t seem to be an awkward moment and could see myself thriving at LSU next year.”
“Grace is gifted with an incredible ability to rebound,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her tenacity on the boards combined with her all-around offensive skill set make her a tough matchup. We look forward to Grace having an immediate impact on our team and are excited to see all that she accomplishes at LSU.”
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 7 Overall Player in America
Johnson is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Kentucky high school sports. In three seasons, Johnson has three KHSAA state championships, three Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year honors and she earned a gold medal with the Team USA U18 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup team.
Throughout her first three high school seasons, Johnson averaged 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds as a freshman, 22.5 points and 8.8 rebounds as a sophomore and 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior.
“I chose to play for Coach Mulkey at LSU because I know she knows what it takes to get to the top,” Johnson said. “LSU feels like home away from home.”
“ZaKiyah brings size and athleticism to our backcourt,” Coach Mulkey said. “Her versatility is a huge part of her game. From scoring to rebounding and defending she can affect the game in a variety of ways! Tiger fans are going to love the energy and winning tradition ‘Z’ brings to the PMAC!”
LSU Women’s Basketball Signing Class
Divine Bourrage: No. 12 ESPN, No. 7 On3, No. 9 Prospects Nation, No. 7 247Sports, No. 11 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Bella Hines: No. 30 ESPN, No. 24 On3, No. 26 Prospects Nation, No. 24 247Sports, No. 35 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 13 ESPN, No. 4 On3, No. 4 Prospects Nation, No. 12 247Sports, No. 8 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
Grace Knox: No. 6 ESPN, No. 13 On3, No. 15 Prospects Nation, No. 11 247 Sports, No. 7 Collegiate Girls Basketball Report
