Predicting Where LSU Women's Basketball Star Aneesah Morrow Lands in WNBA Draft
LSU forward Aneesah Morrow remains one of the top prospects in the 2025 WNBA Draft as she awaits her destination on Monday.
Morrow is currently in New York with the event set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
The star forward wrapped up the 2024-25 season as LSU’s leading scorer (18.7 PPG) and the nation’s leading rebounder (13.5 RPG).
Morrow's 485 rebounds are the fourth most in a season ever by an LSU player, but it was her dynamic ability that continued separating herself from the rest.
She also led the nation with 30 double-doubles throughout the season, the second most ever by an LSU player.
Morrow scored 20+ points in 17 games and grabbed 15+ rebounds in 14 games. Morrow had nine 20/15 games and she finished with four 20-rebound games, including two in which she scored 20 points.
Now, she's become a prospect receiving Top-10 buzz in this year's 2025 WNBA Draft with one destination standing out from the rest: The Golden State Valkyries.
Morrow is projected to land with the new WNBA organization with ESPN predicting her to go No. 5 overall to Golden State.
ESPN's latest Mock Draft included:
No. 1: Paige Bueckers (Wings)
No. 2: Dominique Malonga (Storm)
No. 3: Kiki Iriafen (Mystics)
No. 4: Sonia Citron (Mystics)
No. 5: Aneesah Morrow (Valkyries)
No. 6: Shyanne Sellers (Mystics)
No. 7: Ajsa Sivka (Sun)
No. 8: Aziaha James (Sun)
No. 9: Georgia Amoore (Sparks)
No. 10: Sania Feagin (Sky)
WNBA's Take on Morrow: The Preview
"The former standout at DePaul University is entering this draft as one of the best forwards in the class, and she certainly should be gone off the board for teams within the top 5 of the draft order.
"Her paint prowess as a rebounder and scorer, and her ability to defend players that could give her trouble with their size advantage over her, will make her a likely day one starter for whoever drafts her.
"Her scoring and footwork in the paint are almost one of one in this draft class. It’s hard to find a comparison for her to anyone currently in the league because she moves like a center but would be considered undersized for that label.
"Her skills are extremely transferable to the WNBA given her ability to tough out rebounds, score over bigger defenders, and her passing out of double and triple teams under the basket."
